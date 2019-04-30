The 5 US cities where paychecks are growing the fastest

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor looked at the largest cities in the country and determined that these five cities are seeing the fastest wage growth:

Currently, the median base pay for full-time workers in the U.S. is $52,807 per year, according to Glassdoor's most recent Job Market Report . That's up 1.4% from April 2018.

Despite a slow down in job growth earlier this year , wages are continuing to rise as employers try to lure in the top talent in today's tight labor market.

5. New York

4. Los Angeles

3. Seattle

2. Atlanta

1. San Francisco

Year-over-year growth: 2.6%

Median base pay: $72,030 per year

For the ninth month in a row, Glassdoor found that San Francisco has the fastest year-over-year pay growth. However, the site also saw a 2.9% decrease in job openings in the city.

Cities like Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. also saw pay increases and job opening decreases over the past year.

Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao tells CNBC Make It that while these cities may have large workforces, the high cost of living is leading some employers to move to lower-cost areas and recruit untapped talent, creating a decrease in job opportunities in some of the country's major metro areas.

In San Francisco and New York the median rent is $4,500 and $2,817, respectively, according to real estate site Zillow. That's compared to the median national rent price of $1,675 per month.

Right now, Zhao says, Atlanta seems to be a "sweet spot" for job-seekers, considering the city's year-over-year job growth of 7.9% and pay growth of 2.2%. Data from Zillow also shows the median rent in Atlanta is cheaper than the national average at $1,495 per month.

"I think it's interesting to see these established cities have slower growth than these up-and-coming regional hubs," says Zhao. "It's an interesting data point to help recent graduates evaluate where they should relocate to for opportunities on the rise."

