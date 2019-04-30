Facebook knows everywhere you go — here's how to stop it from tracking you

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook, holds his phone after the morning session at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 13, 2018.

If you use Facebook's mobile app, it tracks your location and knows everywhere you go, even when you're not actively using the app. I recently dug through Facebook's user settings to find out a bit more about what it knows about me. It had a lot of data on my travels, just like Google did, but I stopped it from logging future data.

To see how much data Facebook collects, I picked a random date: September 2, 2018.

I was visiting California and Facebook had data on everywhere I went that day, including stops around Santa Monica, a lunch in Malibu, and where I ended up staying on vacation in Santa Barbara. I can even see the exact route I took on my drive up 101, which means Facebook was gathering data on my location even when I wasn't using it. (I was driving, after all.)

Facebook's Location History View tool lets you see where you've been, in case you want to check for yourself.