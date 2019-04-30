HSBC's new money management app has racked up 300,000 users in a year

Connected Money, which was launched last year, is an attempt by the 154-year-old institution to simplify expense tracking and budgeting for its customers. It shows a user their bank accounts from HSBC as well as rivals including Barclays and Lloyds .

HSBC has signed up more than 300,000 users to its new money management app in the U.K. , an executive at the bank told CNBC.

Raman Bhatia, who is responsible for HSBC's digital business in the U.K. and Europe, said in an interview that the response from customers to the new app has been "pretty impressive" so far — and it's also given the bank some crucial learnings on how to continue developing it.

"During the course of the last few months, what we have found is that aggregation per se is not that appealing," he said. "What customers love about Connected Money is the ability to get more context around their spending and the ability to really turn financial coaching on its head."

For example, the app includes features that let users categorize their spending, figure out how much money they'll have left after bills and get messaged insights and tips about their transactions.

By contrast, U.S. rival Goldman Sachs said recently that it had attracted 200,000 customers in the U.K. for its digital retail bank Marcus. ING-backed start-up Yolt meanwhile, which is more akin to HSBC's new app, has pulled in more than 500,000 signups.

Still, it's an early sign of just how much traction one of HSBC's latest forays into digital has gained.