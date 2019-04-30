Some investors are living in a parallel universe and forget what happened 20 years ago

Traders work during the Pivotal Software Inc. initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Having watched the phenomenal "Avengers: Endgame" this weekend (no spoilers here), I did take a moment to think about parallel universes and the concept of time.

To put it bluntly it doesn't take a genius like Tony Stark to work out that many market commentators are living in a parallel universe, let's call it "cloud cuckoo land," and have no concept of time, i.e. they can't remember what happened 20 years ago.

Now I very rarely get emotional at the movies but I did cry a tad watching the Avengers climax but not nearly as much as I cry inside every time I read yet more sycophancy and ingratiating copy from my peers about companies that have never made money, show no signs of making money anytime soon and who claim to have reinvented the wheel. Companies such as Delivery Hero, which is one of the pioneers from the revolutionary world of, wait for it … food delivery.

To recap Delivery Hero is a Berlin-based online food delivery company. It has a whizz-bang app that allows people to, yes you got it, order takeaway food online. Apologies if I'm missing some amazing subtlety in interpretation of the business model but I only have 450 words for this piece of copy so time is of the essence, a bit like when you are trying to deliver pizza.

Taking a step back before I go on, the City of London, Wall Street and others are all looking for the next big thing, the next Amazon everyone can get behind and pump billions into the momentum trade. All a bit like 20 years ago really in the heady days before the dot-com bubble burst. Then, every man and his dog could call itself XXXDotCom and get financial market support. Here in 2019, everyone is trying yet again to find a similar cause celebre, with or without sound financial rationale.