White House's Mulvaney says China trade talks will be resolved one way or another within two weeks

Simon Property Group, the biggest mall owner in the U.S., hopes store closures are slowing, but can't "guarantee" there won't be more retail bankruptcies this year.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept an trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Alphabet blamed declined engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
Ray Dalio, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in the world, was the highest-paid hedge-fund manager in the world last year.Delivering Alpharead more
Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.Energyread more
Biden says Mueller's 448-page report included several areas of inquiry that were "left undone."Politicsread more
Moore discusses controversial writings and predictions from his past.The Fedread more
House shoppers signed 3.8% more contracts to buy existing homes in March compared with February, according to the National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index....Real Estateread more
"The left does not understand that companies need to make money in order to invest in new projects and new businesses," the Starwood Capital founder says.Delivering Alpharead more
Wall Street analysts cite slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency in Alphabet's earnings report.Investingread more
The Trump administration's trade talks with China will be resolved within the next two weeks, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday.
The White House has pushed for a deal to revamp its trade relationship with China and address concerns about trade deficits, intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. While the Trump administration has shown optimism about striking an agreement and ending a potentially devastating trade conflict between the world's two largest economies, final sticking points have tripped up talks.
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept an agreement with China unless it was a great deal.
The two sides have appeared to disagree not only on whether the U.S. would lift its tariffs on Chinese goods as part of an agreement, but also on how to enforce provisions to crack down on what Trump has called trade abuses.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.