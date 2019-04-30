Major pullback could strike tech stocks, and it won't spare Apple, investor Paul Meeks warns

Technology investor Paul Meeks is putting the brakes on his bullish forecast.

Meeks sees investors getting burned by tech stocks, saying the rally has gone too far, too fast.

"My issue is not fundamentals," he said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation " segment. "It's more about stretched valuations."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has surged more than 30% since the December low. On Monday, it hit a fresh intraday all-time high of 8,176.08.

"If we have any whiff of even a slight disappointment, ... some of these stocks could tumble," said Meeks.

And, it's not just broad tech that's vulnerable to a deep pullback, according to Meeks. He warns that the semiconductor rally faces trouble, too, because there's no material sign that the chip glut is abating.

"We could have a resumption of ordering from those customers, and a nice rebound in the sales from these semi companies late in 2019. So far, no good," he said. "Right now, I'm on the fence as to if it's actually going to happen."