US futures mixed ahead more earnings, Fed meeting

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

Chinese factory activity grew slower than expected, widely...

The Australian dollar — seen as an investment proxy for Chinese economic prospects — dipped against the U.S. dollar after the data release.

Stocks in Australia poised to decline; US-China trade talks set...

The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic...

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fall for the first time in 7...

Homes in the San Francisco Bay Area haven't lost value since the bottom of the last housing crash.

Alphabet drops after reporting ad revenue slowdown

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Southeast Asia's largest bank beats forecasts to post record...

DBS Group Holdings' net profit for the first quarter increased by 9% year-on-year to a record 1.65 billion Singapore dollars ($1.21 billion).

US should pay North Korea hospital bill for Otto Warmbier,...

The former U.S. diplomat who secured the release from North Korea of American Otto Warmbier said on Monday Washington should honor its pledge to pay Pyongyang $2 million for...

Deputy AG Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Mueller,...

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...

House Judiciary Chairman Nadler says Attorney General Barr must...

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr must testify before his panel on Thursday, despite Barr's reported...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Yum China,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 29.

Major US airlines hit with systemwide ticketing outages

American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.

Fed is looking at a program that could be another version of 'QE'

Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.

US futures mixed ahead more earnings, Fed meeting

  • The S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Monday on the back of better-than-expected results.
  • Apple, Mondelez International and Samsung Electronics will update investors after the bell.

U.S. stock index futures were pointing in different directions Tuesday morning, as market participants prepared for another day of corporate earnings and fresh data releases.

At around 01:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 5 points, indicating a positive open of about 7 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq both indicated a lower open.

The S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Monday on the back of better-than-expected results. Investors are set to keep a close eye on further corporate earnings Tuesday with some major tech companies reporting.

General Electric, Mastercard, Merck, Pfizer and McDonald's are among the companies reporting before the bell. Apple and Mondelez International will update investors after the bell.

On the data front, there will be an employment costs index out at 8:30 a.m. ET; while pending home sales and consumer confidence numbers are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve is also starting its two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Money managers will be looking for clues on the central bank's plan for its balance sheet moving forward.

