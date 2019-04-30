US futures mixed ahead more earnings, Fed meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures were pointing in different directions Tuesday morning, as market participants prepared for another day of corporate earnings and fresh data releases.
At around 01:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 5 points, indicating a positive open of about 7 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq both indicated a lower open.
The S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Monday on the back of better-than-expected results. Investors are set to keep a close eye on further corporate earnings Tuesday with some major tech companies reporting.
General Electric, Mastercard, Merck, Pfizer and McDonald's are among the companies reporting before the bell. Apple and Mondelez International will update investors after the bell.
On the data front, there will be an employment costs index out at 8:30 a.m. ET; while pending home sales and consumer confidence numbers are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Federal Reserve is also starting its two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Money managers will be looking for clues on the central bank's plan for its balance sheet moving forward.