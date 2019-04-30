Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, GE, McDonald's,Texas Roadhouse & more

Alphabet blamed declined engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday...Market Insiderread more
Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives around privacy and messaging at its developer conference.Technologyread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.Energyread more
Ray Dalio, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in the world, was the highest-paid hedge-fund manager in the world last year.Delivering Alpharead more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday:
Alphabet — Shares of Alphabet tanked more than 8%, on track for its worst day since Dec. 1, 2008, after the Google parent posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted revenue of $36.34 billion in the first quarter, versus $37.33 billion expected per Refinitiv. The revenue was dragged down by the decelerating ad sales growth at Google.
McDonald's — Shares of McDonald's climbed 1.3% after the burger chain posted first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Global same-store sales grew 5.4% in the first quarter, more than the 3.4% increase analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.
General Electric — Shares of General Electric rose more than 4% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The conglomerate posted earnings of 13 cents a shares, above Wall Street consensus of 9 cents a share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also came above expectations.
Texas Roadhouse — Shares of the restaurant chain plunged nearly 11% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company posted earnings of 0.7 per share, below FaceSet consensus of 0.81 per share. Revenue also came in below estimates.
Chevron — Chevron's stock rose about 3% after Berkshire Hathaway committed $10 billion to Occidental Petroleum shares to complete its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. The market saw that endorsement from Warren Buffett as giving an edge to Occidental's bid over a rival offer from Chevron. Shares of Anadarko dipped 0.3% while Occidental's stock fell 2%. Chevron rose because of perceived cost savings from not having to complete the deal for Andadarko.
Pfizer — The pharmaceutical company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, sending its stock up 3.4%. Pfizer posted earnings per share of 85 cents on revenue of $13.118 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitv expected a profit of 75 cents per share on sales of $12.991 billion.
MGM Resorts International — MGM Resorts shares sunk 6% after the hospitality company's first-quarter numbers missed analyst expectations. Earnings per share clocked in at 5 cents, whereas analysts were expecting 21 cents. The company's revenue beat expectations, however, earning $3.18 billion, as compared to $3.13 billion expected by Refinitiv.
Yum China — Shares of Yum China rose 3.66% after the restaurant company released better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The parent company of Pizza Hut and Kentucky Fried Chicken reported earnings of 59 cents per share, 5 cents higher than expected, and revenues of $2.3 billion, $40 million higher than expected. The company reported same-store sales increased 4%, versus estimates of a 1.8% increase.
MasterCard — Shares of MasterCard rose 1.97% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of $1.78, 12 cents higher than expected, and revenues of $3.889 billion, $33 million higher than expected, according to Refinitiv. Mastercard also reported a 26.7% increase in quarterly profits, citing a strong U.S. job market and an rise in online shopping, which boosted transaction volumes.
— CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab, Jessica Bursztynsky and Isabel Soisson contributed reporting.