America is in a financial literacy crisis, and advisors can fix the problem

Talking about money is one of the most important skills to being a fiscally responsible and literate person. However, 44% of Americans surveyed would rather discuss death, religion or politics than talk about personal finance with a loved one.

Why? Two major reasons are embarrassment and fear of conflict, even though the consequences can be grave: 50% of first marriages end in divorce, and financial conflict is often a key contributor. Additionally, in our society it is considered rude to discuss money and wealth.

This longstanding taboo also contributes to the gender wage gap, as women are more harshly judged when they speak up and negotiate their salaries. And it is the missing link in financial literacy training.

The failure of these programs to solve the crisis proves that technical training is not enough. It really requires busting through the money talk taboo and empowering parents, teachers and the next generation to openly and honestly share their thoughts and feelings about spending, saving and investing money.

Financial advisors are uniquely positioned to change the conversation around literacy and address the elephant in the room: the money talk taboo. For advisors, teaching financial communication skills and helping clients understand how their emotions influence their money decisions is just as important as showing them how to calculate compound interest.

By breaking through money silence, advisors grant clients permission to ask questions and seek answers without shame or fear of judgment. As the saying goes, You are as sick as your secrets.