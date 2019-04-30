Uber looks almost nothing like Amazon despite what it plans to tell Wall Street

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, speaking at the 2019 WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23rd, 2019. Adam Galica | CNBC

When Uber starts meeting investors this week for its upcoming IPO, the ride-hailing company is expected to compare itself to a business that it hardly resembles: Amazon. The parallel, according to the NY Times, is based on the idea that Uber will eventually grow into an Amazon-like "platform" business, with ride sharing as the first step on its way to becoming a transportation behemoth. It's a compelling narrative for Uber, because the knock on Amazon for years was that it couldn't turn a profit. We now know it can — Amazon recorded net income of $3.6 billion in the latest quarter. Uber burns cash today, as did Amazon when it went public in 1997. Both manage huge logistics operations behind the scenes that require hefty upfront spending. So shareholders just need to be patient for the long term and wait for those investment to pay off. That's what Uber would say. Silicon Valley companies love to invoke Amazon and Jeff Bezos. He's the CEO who defied the odds and made Wall Street look silly for ever doubting his upstart could turn its massive investments into not one, but several dominant businesses on the way to becoming one of the world's most valuable companies. The problem for Uber is it just doesn't have much in common with Amazon. "The Amazon analogy has been carried too far and is being used as an excuse to justify high pricing for every money-losing, Silicon Valley venture," said Aswath Damodaran, who teaches finance at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Consistency

Damodaran, who's known as Wall Street's "Dean of Valuation" for his work on the proper way to value companies, said the biggest difference between Amazon and others is its culture of consistency. From the very beginning, Amazon has made clear its focus on revenue and cash flow appreciation while reinforcing the idea of investing profits in long-term growth. In fact, Amazon's revenue growth has dipped below 20% only twice since its founding, even as it surpassed $230 billion in sales last year. And despite all the investments the company has made, Amazon generated positive cash flow in all but three years since going public.

A truck pulling an Amazon Prime branded cargo container waits beside the entrance gate at Amazon.com Inc.'s new fulfillment center in Kolbaskowo, Poland, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Bartek Sadowski | Bloomberg | Getty Images

On top of that, the leadership team has remained stable, telling a familiar story "that does not waver, even in the face of adversity," Damodaran said. Uber, by contrast, has been plagued by management upheaval, leading most notably to the ouster in 2017 of co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick. "That is not something that you can acquire, but has to come from deep in the organizational culture," Damodaran said. "I firmly believe that Amazon is one of a kind." Damodaran previously told CNBC that Uber should be valued at around $60 billion, much lower than the $80 billion to $90 billion range suggested by its updated IPO filing last week. Damodran said that Uber's lack of a "viable business model" to reach profitability is "scary."

Smaller losses and lazy competitors