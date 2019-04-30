Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Alphabet, General...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Watch the full interview with prospective Fed nominee Stephen...

Moore discusses controversial writings and predictions from his past.

General Electric shares pop as first-quarter earnings beat...

GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash.

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

McDonald's shares rise after promotions drive sales growth in...

Shares of McDonald's rose in premarket trading after the fast food giant reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Amazon just did something it hasn't done in a decade

Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John...

GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings...

General Electric adds Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in its earnings report.

Stacey Abrams doesn't rule out White House bid as she declines to...

"My responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available. I need to run because I want to do the job," Abrams tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Bank of...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Alphabet analysts ask, 'Hey Google, What Happened To Revenue...

Wall Street analysts cited slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency for Alphabet's earnings report.

Here are the big stocks Buffett is betting on ahead of his annual...

Before Warren Buffett shares his latest thoughts with Berkshire's shareholders at the "Woodstock for Capitalists," let's look at his biggest holdings.

Watch the full interview with prospective Fed nominee Stephen Moore

Watch CNBC's full interview with prospective Fed nominee Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump's prospective pick to join the Federal Reserve board, spoke with CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Tuesday, addressing the controversy about his past writings as well as some predictions he made during the financial crisis for hyperinflation.

