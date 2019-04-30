A sign of the times: One of the most valuable malls in America is getting a makeover

One of the most valuable malls in America is about to get a total makeover, further signaling how bricks-and-mortar retail is evolving to include places to work, workout and even live — not just buy clothes.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey — considered one of the top 10 shopping malls in the U.S. based on sales — is being renovated to include office space, a residential area, more food options, a space for gym operators and yoga studios, a hotel and an open green space for the surrounding community to use.

This mall sees more than 200 million visitors per year and is considered one of the more productive assets in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's portfolio of 92 centers, across a dozen countries, today. The real estate investment trust also owns Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, and Westfield World Trade Center in New York. Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest commercial landlord, bought mall owner Westfield last year.

"What people are asking from the mall is much more," than what it was just four years ago, Unibail-Rodamco-Westield's U.S. president Jean-Marie Tritant said. "People want convenience ... to be able to socialize."

American shopping malls tend to be "much more enclosed" and "a little bit like bunkers," he added. "Now we need to connect them to the local environment."

Mall owners across the country realize consumers' preferences are changing. More people are turning to the internet to buy apparel and furniture. And when they do venture out to shop, they want to stumble across unique experiences and good food. That's as retailers left and right are shutting hundreds of stores, big and small, forcing mall owners to get creative with the empty spaces or risk their properties becoming irrelevant. More than 6,000 store closures have already been announced by U.S. retailers in 2019, topping all of 2018. And there are estimated to be about 1,100 malls across America, arguably too many.

"Hundreds of store closures — particularly of large department stores — are accelerating the transformation of malls, forcing landlords to re-tenant an unusually large portion of their centers," commercial real estate services firm Green Street Advisors' analyst Daniel Busch said. "A center's ability to attract good tenants is being tested more than ever."

Green Street has estimated there are currently almost 800 vacant anchor spaces at U.S. shopping malls.