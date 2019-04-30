Dow futures higher | GE pops 10% | Trump sues to block subpoenas

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow tracking higher on strong earnings from Dow components Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) today but the Nasdaq looking to decline on Alphabet's (GOOGL) disappointment late Monday. The S&P 500 was coming off another up session, which saw the index hit its first all-time intraday high since September 2018. (CNBC)



* Three major pharmaceutical companies just reported earnings — here's how they did (CNBC)



Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were about 7% lower in premarket trading after the Google parent reported revenue that fell below analyst estimates for its first-quarter 2019. The company was also hit with a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission in the quarter.

Among the other earnings this morning, General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), Blue Apron (APRN) and MasterCard (MA) were reporting. Apple (AAPL) is the headliner after-the-bell. (CNBC)



* GE shares pop 10% as first quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations (CNBC)

* GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings forecast (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting today. The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee is almost certain to not raise interest rates, but faces several questions, including on the U.S. economy.



* Fed looks at a new program that could be another version of 'quantitative easing' (CNBC)

The housing sector gets attention today, with the release of the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April at 9 a.m. ET. An hour later, the Conference Board's April Consumer Confidence Index is expected as well as pending home sales. (CNBC)