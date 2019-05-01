Two parents plead guilty and are cooperating with investigators in college admissions scandal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

The Fedread more

Powell says Fed doesn't see strong case for rate cut or hike

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump to cut them.

The Fedread more

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Politicsread more

Dow and S&P 500 erase gains after Powell dashes rate-cut hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 turned negative on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.

US Marketsread more

Mark Zuckerberg explains how Facebook will make big bucks from...

Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.

Technologyread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on March 20.

The Fedread more

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

Marketsread more

New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether...

Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...

Financeread more

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

The Fedread more

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Real Estateread more

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Technologyread more
College

Two parents plead guilty and are cooperating with investigators in college admissions scandal

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Key Points
  • Two parents plead guilty in federal court in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
  • Bruce and Davina Isackson are the first parents to plead guilty and have agreed to cooperate with investigators.
  • They were accused of paying up to $600,000 to help their two daughters get into UCLA and the University of Southern California.
  • The two are scheduled for sentencing on July 31.
Bruce Isackson, center, leaves the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. scores.
Jonathan Wiggs | Boston Globe | Getty Images

A California couple accused of paying up to $600,000 to help get their daughters accepted into college pleaded guilty Wednesday in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Bruce and Davina Isackson are the first parents to plead guilty and have agreed to cooperate with investigators. The two are among the 14 parents who agreed to plead guilty last month in the largest college admissions scheme in U.S. history.

The couple, from Hillsborough, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Bruce Isackson also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy to defraud the IRS for claiming the payments were for tax deductible contributions to charity.

The Isacksons were accused of paying William "Rick" Singer a series of payments to help their daughters gain acceptance to UCLA and the University of Southern California, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. Singer pleaded guilty in March.

The Isacksons could face 20 years in prison for the charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Booker's so-called baby bonds proposal, which has quickly become a centerpiece of his campaign, would provide every child born in the U.S. with a $1,000 savings account. For many people, more money would be added each year.
  • A recent analysis found the median wealth among young black Americans would swell to $57,845 from $2,900.
  • Young white Americans would see their net worth rise, as well, to $79,159 from $46,000.

More In College

Darla Mercado4 hours ago
Jessica Bursztynsky
Jessica Dickler
Read More