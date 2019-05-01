AG William Barr won't attend House Judiciary hearing scheduled for Thursday, committee aide says

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News. The hearing is set to proceed as scheduled, starting at 9 a.m. EST.
This comes after Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday regarding his handling of the Mueller report.
Before his testimony on Wednesday, news outlets reported that Mueller sent Barr a letter in late March, stating that the summary Barr released "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of the full report.
Barr criticized the special council for not coming to a conclusion on whether President Donald Trump had committed an obstruction of justice offense.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.