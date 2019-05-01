Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not the only one

Apple CEO Tim Cook says he is a lot more bullish on China than he was three months ago — and he's not the only one.

On Apple's earnings call Tuesday, Cook said improved trade dialogue between the U.S. and China as well as stimulus measures from Beijing were improving consumer confidence in the country "in a positive way." The comments add to a growing list of CEOs, policymakers and investors expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

"We certainly feel a lot better than we did 90 days ago," Cook said.

In January, China reported its official economic growth rate was 6.6% for 2018, the slowest pace since 1990. In response to weakening growth, the Chinese government initiated a series of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, including a cut to the value-added tax rate for key sectors such as manufacturing, transportation and construction. In addition, China's central bank cut the ratio of cash banks must hold as reserves.

Business leaders and policymakers say the measures are paying off. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Monday "there's no question China has responded better to stimulus." The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for China last month to 6.3% for the year, citing fiscal and monetary stimulus and increased prospects of a trade deal.