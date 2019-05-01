Beyond Meat prices IPO at $25 per share: Source

Packages of Beyond Meat Inc. beef crumbles are displayed for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Beyond Meat priced its initial public offering at $25 a share, a source familiar with the matter tells CNBC.

That's above the company's expected range of between $23 and $25 per share, which was boosted from the originally set range of between $19 and $21 per share.

At its IPO price, Beyond holds an implied market valuation of $1.46 billion.

The company manufactures plant-based meat substitutes and plans to list on the Nasdaq with the ticker "BYND."