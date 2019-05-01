CVS Health beats first-quarter expectations, raises full-year forecast

Skip Navigation
What you need to know in business news today

Apple's upbeat after-the-bell earnings are providing Wall Street with an initial spark this morning.

Tim Cook says the improved trade talks tone is boosting Apple's...

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's prospects in China have significantly improved in just three months.

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Mueller criticized Attorney General Barr's summary of special...

Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Twitter could surge 20% to head back to multiyear highs,...

Twitter is one of the best performers of the communications services stocks, and Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com says the rally is just getting started.

Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year.

Jeffrey Hirsch, who runs Stock Trader's Almanac, says he's fairly bullish about the short-term prospects for the market.

Apple is surging, but analysts thought earnings results were just...

Wall Street analysts see Apple headed in the right direction after its earnings report Tuesday, but were less optimistic than the market.

Weekly mortgage applications drop 4.3%, despite lower interest...

It may be the heart of the spring housing season, but the mortgage market isn't seeing big business.

Powell will try not to draw ire of Trump or rock markets after...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.

Yum Brands first-quarter earnings top expectations on KFC and...

The parent company of fast-food franchises KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations.

CVS Health beats first-quarter expectations, raises full-year...

CVS Health on Wednesday reported results from its fiscal first quarter.

US SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk

A federal judge on Tuesday approved a deal struck between Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over Musk's use of Twitter, a...

Health and Science

CVS Health beats first-quarter expectations, raises full-year forecast

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • CVS Health's first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street profit and revenue estimates.
  • CVS raised its 2019 earnings forecast to between $6.75 and $6.90 per share.
  • It previously said it was going to earn between $6.68 to $6.88 per share.
Pedestrians pass in front of a CVS location in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

CVS Health on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on average analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

  • Adjusted earnings per share: $1.62 vs. $1.50 expected
  • Revenue: $61.65 billion vs. $60.39 billion expected

This quarter was the first full one since CVS closed its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna in November.

On an unadjusted basis, CVS' fiscal first-quarter net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, up from $998 million, or 98 cents per share a year earlier. When excluding the costs of integrating Aetna, store closures and some other items, CVS earned $1.62 per share, above the $1.50 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 35% to $61.65 billion — largely driven by the new Aetna business — beating expectations of $60.39 billion.

"Following the close of our Aetna acquisition in late November, our first full quarter of combined operations was a success in many ways," CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement.

CVS raised its 2019 earnings forecast to between $6.75 and $6.90 per share, up from the previously guided range of $6.68 to $6.88 per share.

More In Health and Science

