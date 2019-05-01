CVS Health beats first-quarter expectations, raises full-year forecast

Apple's upbeat after-the-bell earnings are providing Wall Street with an initial spark this morning.Morning Briefread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's prospects in China have significantly improved in just three months.
The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.
Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Twitter is one of the best performers of the communications services stocks, and Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com says the rally is just getting started.
Jeffrey Hirsch, who runs Stock Trader's Almanac, says he's fairly bullish about the short-term prospects for the market.
Wall Street analysts see Apple headed in the right direction after its earnings report Tuesday, but were less optimistic than the market.
It may be the heart of the spring housing season, but the mortgage market isn't seeing big business.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.
The parent company of fast-food franchises KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations.
CVS Health on Wednesday reported results from its fiscal first quarter.
CVS Health on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on average analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv:
This quarter was the first full one since CVS closed its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna in November.
On an unadjusted basis, CVS' fiscal first-quarter net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, up from $998 million, or 98 cents per share a year earlier. When excluding the costs of integrating Aetna, store closures and some other items, CVS earned $1.62 per share, above the $1.50 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 35% to $61.65 billion — largely driven by the new Aetna business — beating expectations of $60.39 billion.
"Following the close of our Aetna acquisition in late November, our first full quarter of combined operations was a success in many ways," CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement.
CVS raised its 2019 earnings forecast to between $6.75 and $6.90 per share, up from the previously guided range of $6.68 to $6.88 per share.