Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn hosting fundraiser for Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during the introduction of the Climate Action Now Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2019.

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn is hosting a fundraiser at his Los Angeles mansion for House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, CNBC has learned.

In an email to CNBC, Horn confirmed details of the event that he and his wife, Cindy, are holding for Pelosi.

"We are in fact hosting an event for Nancy and the DCCC at our home on May 30," he said on Tuesday.

There are at least 12 other House Democrats attending the event, including House Intel Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA, DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-IL, Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-CA, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-IA, Rep. Katie Hill, D-CA, Rep. Nita Lowey, D-NY, Rep.Richard Neal, D-MA, Rep. Harley Rouda, D-CA, and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-IL, according to a senior Democratic congressional aide with direct knowledge of the matter.

Horn has been a longtime backer of the DCCC, the official campaign arm for Democrats running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. He donated just over $95,000 to the committee during the 2018 congressional midterm elections, according to Federal Election Commission records. During former President Barack Obama's second term in office, Horn hosted at least one DCCC fundraising event with the then-commander in chief as the featured guest.

He was also a supporter of Hillary Clinton when she ran for the White House in 2016, helping her raise at least $100,000 and contributing $50,000 directly to her joint fundraising committee, the Hillary Victory Fund, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Horn referred questions about how much each ticket will cost and names of other attendees to his political consultant who declined to respond to follow up requests for comment. Tickets for a prior fundraiser with Obama as the marquee guest ranged from $15,000 to $66,800 per couple.

A spokesman for the DCCC said that the event was closed to the press while a representative for Pelosi's office did not return an email seeking comment.

A strong year of fundraising before the next congressional election in 2020 will likely prove crucial for House Democrats if they want to successfully defend their majority.

In 2018, the party flipped at least 40 seats and pulled off enough victories to retake control of the House.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, however, shows that in 2020, 31 Democrats are up for re-election are in districts carried by President Donald Trump when he first ran for president three years ago. It marks 17 Democrat-held seats as toss-ups, which includes districts in New York, Iowa, Virginia and South Carolina.