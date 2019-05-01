London eyes higher open ahead of Fed's policy decision

London's FTSE is expected to open higher Wednesday morning as investors await the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

London's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,449, according to IG; other European markets are closed for a public holiday.

Global markets are mainly focused on the latest monetary policy decision by the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady but investors will be looking to see if the central bank changes its dovish tone. Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut and more quantitative easing.

Markets are assigning about a 65% chance of a rate cut by the end of the year, though individual Fed members have said they see little chance of any loosening in policy ahead.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is being watched closely amid mass protests against the Venezuelan government Tuesday. These took place after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the population to take to the streets against President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said Maduro no longer had the support of the military and asked supporters to take to the streets again Wednesday.

Turmoil in Venezuela prompted a rise in oil prices Tuesday with Brent crude rising above $73 a barrel. Prices had retreated by Wednesday morning, however, with international benchmark Brent crude futures trading at $71.63 per barrel and U.S. crude futures at $63.36 per barrel.

Most major Asian markets are closed for holidays Wednesday but stocks in Australia gained in morning trade.

There are no major European earnings or data releases Wednesday.

- CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.