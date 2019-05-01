Eventbrite plunges 26%, below $18 per share and its lowest level since IPO

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
Shares of Eventbrite tanked more than 26% after hours Wednesday following the release of the ticketing website's dismal first-quarter earnings and weak second-quarter guidance.
The stock price is below $18 a per share, its lowest level since its initial public offering in September of 2018.
Eventbrite also said it is looking for a new chief financial officer as its current CFO, Randy Befumo, will transition to the company's chief strategy officer.
Missing on the top and bottom lines, Eventbrite reported a loss of 13 cents per share on revenues of $81.3 million. Analysts forecast a loss of 9 cents on revenue of $83.0 million, according to Refinitiv.
Eventbrite expects to earn between $74 and $78 million in revenue for the second-quarter, while analysts expected it to earn $82.4 million.
Eventbrite's stock is down more than 33% over the last 12 months.
