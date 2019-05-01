Fortescue's CEO is seeing 'strong growth' in China's steel production

This photo taken on April 10, 2019 shows a Chinese employee pouring molten steel at a factory in Jinjiang in China's eastern Fujian province.

Amid concerns about the state of the Chinese economy, Australian mining company Fortescue is seeing robust steel production coming from the country.

"When it comes to China, what we've really seen, particularly in that first quarter, is strong growth in steel production, " Elizabeth Gaines, CEO of Fortescue, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

China is the world's largest steel making country. Data from the World Steel Association show the country increased its share of global crude steel production from 50.3% in 2017 to 51.3% in 2018.

"Last year, China produced a record 928 million tons of crude steel and, in the March quarter, we saw that up 9.9%. We have been expecting based on discussions with our customers in China that steel production will grow around 3% to 4% ... this year," Gaines said.

Furthermore, iron ore inventories at Chinese ports have been reduced to 136 million tons — the lowest level since October 2017 — she said.

Looking ahead, the Fortescue exec said there could be "some slowdown" but the demand for seaborne iron ore has been "very strong."