Why Goldman Sachs, a Wall Street powerhouse, is going after the masses

Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not...

CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

Why that strong ADP jobs number could be painting an inaccurate...

Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Private payrolls surge by 275,000, the biggest gain since July

The gain was led by the services sector, which saw jobs increase by the most in more than two years for the industry.

Watch: Attorney General Barr testifies before Senate about...

Hours before Barr was to face the lawmakers, news outlets reported that Mueller sent a letter to the AG complaining about his initial four-page summary of the 448-page Russia...

Hulu reaches 28 million subscribers, new Marvel shows and ad...

Hulu will soon offer "binge ads" and ads that appear when a viewer pauses a show.

Uber will be overvalued the day it goes public, growing number of...

While Uber's IPO is drawing big-name buyers including PayPal, there's a rising chorus of voices saying the world's biggest ride-hailing company is overvalued.

Apple's stock is surging after earnings, but analysts aren't that...

Wall Street analysts see Apple headed in the right direction after its earnings report but were less optimistic than the market.

The S&P just did something it hasn't done in three decades

The S&P 500 has had its best start to the year in 32 years, but market watchers Katie Stockton and Gina Sanchez say proceed with caution.

Toyota, Fiat Chrysler US sales fall in April

Toyota Motor on Wednesday reported a 4.4% fall in U.S. sales in April, hurt by slack demand for its sedans, including Corolla and Prius.

Trump's Iran policy is key wildcard for oil, says BP CEO Bob...

Dudley says new U.S. measures to drive Iran's oil exports to zero are responsible for sending oil prices to nearly six-month highs.

Markets

Why Goldman Sachs, a Wall Street powerhouse, is going after the masses

Jordan Malter@jmalt87
VIDEO23:5123:51
How Goldman Sachs became the most powerful investment bank on Wall Street

The investment bank was founded by Marcus Goldman 150 years ago, and has been a major player in banking for over a century.

Marcus' son, Henry, revolutionized company valuations, leading to the IPO of Sears Roebuck in 1906.

The company was the gold standard in investment banking for decades helping bring Ford Motor and Disney public.

And partners including Henry Paulson and Jon Corzine got fantastically rich when the company went public in 1999.

But the firm's reputation took a beating during the financial crisis, eventually leading to one of the most interesting pivots in Wall Street history. Now, the company is going after the regular consumer with a new digital banking product, Marcus, and a partnership with Apple.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at the history of Goldman Sachs and what's next for the storied firm.

— CNBC's Hugh Son contributed to this report and video.

