How to see everything Google saves about what you do online, and how to stop it

Google knows an awful lot about you.

I recently showed you how much information it stores about your location, and how to turn that off. But there's a lot more, including everything you've ever searched for, every YouTube video you've ever watched, your voice recordings, the computers and phones you use to access Google and more.

Google has a tool that lets you see what information it's collecting, and it makes it easy to turn off its collection of these kinds of private information. It also lets you delete that information individually.

Keep in mind that turning some of this off can affect your experience. If Google doesn't know the YouTube videos you watch, for example, it won't know how to recommend videos that are similar to the ones you like. If it doesn't know your location, you might not be able to use some Google Maps features properly. If you don't share your voice, Google Home or the Google Assistant might not always respond when you want it to.