How to see everything Google saves about what you do online, and how to stop it

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.Marketsread more
"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...The Fedread more
The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...Real Estateread more
"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Technologyread more
CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.China Economyread more
Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.Market Insiderread more
Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.Technologyread more
BlackRock's Rick Rieder says the Fed is unnecessarily concerned about low inflation and is more likely to raise interest rates before it cuts them.Market Insiderread more
Google collects information about everything you do when you're using its services, such as Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and more.Tech Guideread more
The iPhone maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report topped Wall Street expectations and suggests broad-based improvement at the company, some experts say.Trading Nationread more
Google knows an awful lot about you.
I recently showed you how much information it stores about your location, and how to turn that off. But there's a lot more, including everything you've ever searched for, every YouTube video you've ever watched, your voice recordings, the computers and phones you use to access Google and more.
Google has a tool that lets you see what information it's collecting, and it makes it easy to turn off its collection of these kinds of private information. It also lets you delete that information individually.
Keep in mind that turning some of this off can affect your experience. If Google doesn't know the YouTube videos you watch, for example, it won't know how to recommend videos that are similar to the ones you like. If it doesn't know your location, you might not be able to use some Google Maps features properly. If you don't share your voice, Google Home or the Google Assistant might not always respond when you want it to.
That's it. Once you complete the steps above, you've performed a bulk of the management required to stop Google from collecting some of the data it can access while you use its services.