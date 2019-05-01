Inside Uber's secretive meeting with investors: Big crowds, 'softball' questions and turkey wraps

Monitors display Uber Technologies Inc. signage in front of Morgan Stanley headquarters in the Times Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Potential investors at a Manhattan stop on Uber's "roadshow" were treated much like potential patrons of a swanky night club.

To get beyond the velvet rope at the Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday, investors had to first show identification to a security guard. If they were on the list, they were given a blue wristband, then ushered up the elevator to a lunch presentation along with hundreds of other hedge fund managers and investment professionals.

The lunch venue was not revealed until hours before it started. Media was barred from the event but CNBC spoke to multiple attendees leaving the hotel near Columbus Circle.

According to investors in the room, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and CFO Nelson Chai were asked about the growth trajectory. One hedge fund investor said the Uber team laid out a "clear path," of how to get there but didn't provide "anything new" that hasn't been discussed publicly before. The same investor said the "buzz" around the event smacked of other high-profile tech IPOs.

"I haven't seen anything like this since the Twitter IPO," said the investor, who asked not to be named because the meeting was private.

Uber released its long-awaited IPO prospectus in April, roughly two weeks after rival Lyft debuted on the Nasdaq. The ride-hailing company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange with a market cap as high as $91.5 billion valuation, making it the biggest public offering since Alibaba. According to the S-1 regulatory filing, Uber reported an operating loss of $3 billion on $11.3 billion of revenue last year.