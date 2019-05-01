Skip Navigation
Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

Powell says Fed doesn't see strong case for rate cut or hike

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump to cut them.

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Dow and S&P 500 erase gains after Powell dashes rate-cut hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 turned negative on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.

Mark Zuckerberg explains how Facebook will make big bucks from...

Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on March 20.

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether...

Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • The Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates steady for an extended period, says Chairman Jerome Powell. 
  • President Donald Trump, citing low inflation, suggested on Tuesday that a 1 percentage point cut would be in order.
  • Powell expects inflation to run close to the central bank's 2% goal.
VIDEO6:2506:25
Powell: Economy continues on a healthy path

The Federal Reserve feels comfortable with current policy and is likely to keep interest rates steady for an extended period of time, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"We do think our policy stance is appropriate right now. We don't see a strong case for moving in either direction," Powell said during a news conference after the central bank's policy meeting this week.

In a move that met market expectations, the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to keep the benchmark rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

President Donald Trump has exerted an unusual level of public pressure to get the Fed to lower rates, suggesting Tuesday that a 1 percentage point cut would be in order.

Without addressing Trump's criticisms directly, Powell said that absent a significant change in conditions, the current policy will prevail.

The president has cited low inflation as a key reason for the Fed to cut. Powell, though, said that he expects inflation to run close to the central bank's 2% goal.

"If we did see inflation running persistently below [the goal], that is something the committee would be concerned about, something we would take into account when setting policy," Powell said in response to a question from CNBC's Steve Liesman.

The Fed's favored inflation gauge showed a 12-month gain of 1.6% in March. Powell acknowledged that the reading was below what he had expected, but he called the pressures that drove inflation lower "transient" and likely to revert as the reading gets closer to the Fed's goal.

Other measures besides the personal consumption expenditures index have showed inflation around 2%. The Dallas Fed's trimmed mean PCE indicator as well as the core consumer price index both showed a 2% gain in March.﻿

