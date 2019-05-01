Powell says Fed doesn't see strong case for rate cut or hike

The Federal Reserve feels comfortable with current policy and is likely to keep interest rates steady for an extended period of time, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"We do think our policy stance is appropriate right now. We don't see a strong case for moving in either direction," Powell said during a news conference after the central bank's policy meeting this week.

In a move that met market expectations, the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to keep the benchmark rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

President Donald Trump has exerted an unusual level of public pressure to get the Fed to lower rates, suggesting Tuesday that a 1 percentage point cut would be in order.

Without addressing Trump's criticisms directly, Powell said that absent a significant change in conditions, the current policy will prevail.

The president has cited low inflation as a key reason for the Fed to cut. Powell, though, said that he expects inflation to run close to the central bank's 2% goal.

"If we did see inflation running persistently below [the goal], that is something the committee would be concerned about, something we would take into account when setting policy," Powell said in response to a question from CNBC's Steve Liesman.

The Fed's favored inflation gauge showed a 12-month gain of 1.6% in March. Powell acknowledged that the reading was below what he had expected, but he called the pressures that drove inflation lower "transient" and likely to revert as the reading gets closer to the Fed's goal.

Other measures besides the personal consumption expenditures index have showed inflation around 2%. The Dallas Fed's trimmed mean PCE indicator as well as the core consumer price index both showed a 2% gain in March.﻿