Private payrolls surge by 275,000 in April, blowing past estimates in biggest gain since July

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Wynn Resorts,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Private payrolls surge by 275,000, the biggest gain since July

The gain was led by the services sector, which saw jobs increase by the most in more than two years for the industry.

Economyread more

Hulu reaches 28 million subscribers, new Marvel shows and ad...

Hulu will soon offer "binge ads" and ads that appear when a viewer pauses a show.

Technologyread more

Apple's stock is surging after earnings, but analysts aren't that...

Wall Street analysts see Apple headed in the right direction after its earnings report but were less optimistic than the market.

Investingread more

The S&P just did something it hasn't done in three decades

The S&P 500 has had its best start to the year in 32 years, but market watchers Katie Stockton and Gina Sanchez say proceed with caution.

Trading Nationread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

The biggest analyst calls of the day: Take-Two, Corning, NXP,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Facebook could have nearly 5 billion dead users by 2100, research...

Hundreds of millions of "dead profiles" will be added to Facebook's network in the next few decades, a study found, raising questions about how the data of the deceased is...

Technologyread more

Mueller criticized Attorney General Barr's summary of special...

Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Politicsread more

Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year.

Jeffrey Hirsch, who runs Stock Trader's Almanac, says he's fairly bullish about the short-term prospects for the market.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Weekly mortgage applications drop 4.3%, despite lower interest...

It may be the heart of the spring housing season, but the mortgage market isn't seeing big business.

Real Estateread more

Inside Uber's secretive meeting with investors

Potential investors at a Manhattan stop on Uber's roadshow were treated much like potential patrons of a night club.

Financeread more
Economy

Private payrolls surge by 275,000 in April, blowing past estimates in biggest gain since July

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • Private payrolls grew by 275,000 last month, the biggest increase since July, when they expanded by 284,000.
  • Services-providing jobs increased by 223,000 in April, led by a gain of 59,000 jobs in professional and business services.
  • "The job market is holding firm, as businesses work hard to fill open positions," says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
VIDEO1:4401:44
ADP: Private payrolls add 275K in April vs 177K estimate

The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in April as payrolls in the services sector grew by the most in more than two years, according to data released by ADP and Moody's Analytics on Wednesday.

Private payrolls grew by 275,000 last month, the biggest increase since July, when they expanded by 284,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected private payrolls growth of 177,000.

Services-providing jobs increased by 223,000 in April, led by a gain of 59,000 jobs in professional and business services. Education and health services companies also added 54,000 jobs while employment within the leisure and hospitality industry expanded by 53,000.

Goods-producing jobs — which include construction, manufacturing and mining — rose by 52,000, led by a 49,000 payrolls increase in construction. The economy added just 5,000 manufacturing jobs while mining employment declined by 2,000.

Overall, medium-sized businesses, those that employ between 50 and 499 people, led the way in jobs creation last month by adding 145,000 jobs. Jobs within small businesses, meanwhile, increased by 77,000 while large companies hired 53,000.

"The job market is holding firm, as businesses work hard to fill open positions," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said in a statement. "The economic soft patch at the start of the year has not materially impacted hi ring. April's job gains overstate the economy's strength, but they make the case that expansion continues on."

Wednesday's report came after the Commerce Department said last week the economy grew by 3.2% in the first quarter on an annualized basis. That was the best start to a year since 2015. The official jobs report for April from the government will be released this Friday.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

More In Economy

Diana Olick2 hours ago
Patti Domm2 hours ago
Jeff Cox
Read More