Qualcomm expects at least $4.5 billion from Apple settlement

Qualcomm said on Wednesday that it expects to receive $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion from its royalty settlement with Apple,

The detail, disclosed in Qualcomm's second-quarter earnings report, shows that Apple paid a high price to end a legal battle between the two tech giants that spanned multiple continents and threatened Apple's ability to release a 5G iPhone.

Here's the passage from Qualcomm's earnings report:

"While we continue to assess the accounting impacts of the agreements, our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 includes estimated revenues of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion resulting from the settlement (which will be excluded from our Non-GAAP results), consisting of a payment from Apple and the release of our obligations to pay or refund Apple and the contract manufacturers certain customer-related liabilities. "