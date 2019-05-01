Real estate firm names the top cities for risk-seeking investors

An employee looks out from the 32nd floor viewing platform of the Al Faisaliah Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Courageous" investors looking for long-term opportunities should look to emerging cities in the Middle East, India and China, according to global real estate advisor Savills.

In its Resilient Cities Index report, Savills highlighted several cities that were still relatively untapped, despite being the most likely to see economic growth amid global disruption in the coming decades.

The research analyzed which global hubs would be able to withstand or embrace technological, demographic and political disruption. New York was named the world's most resilient city, followed by Tokyo, London and Los Angeles.

Savills predicted that the top four cities would retain their positions over the next decade. Shanghai, currently in 11th place, was expected to rise to fifth place by 2028, while London and Paris were the only European cities currently ranked among the 20 most resilient.