US futures higher as traders await Federal Reserve meeting outcome

China tackles worries about Belt and Road debt as it notches a...

At the latest Belt and Road forum, Beijing gave a nod to criticism about saddling other countries with debt, while gaining a partner in one of the world's financial centers.

China Economy

Massive Saudi wealth fund zeros in on China, US remains top...

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the Middle East's largest, with some $300 billion in assets under management and an aim to increase that to $2 trillion by...

World Economy

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technology

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund aims to tap debt markets...

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.

Investing

Uber 'totally different' to Lyft, major investor Saudi Arabia...

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund says Uber is "totally different" to Lyft despite investor concerns over profitability.

Technology

Europe's savior or disruptor? Macron wanted an EU revolution —...

Macron, the youngest ever French president, defeated his country's nationalist forces and made big promises to reform the 28-member bloc. However, two years into his...

Politics

Fortescue's CEO is seeing 'strong growth' in China's steel...

Amid concerns about the state of the Chinese economy, Australian mining company Fortescue says it is seeing robust steel production coming from the country.

China Economy

Apple stock spikes after reporting strong guidance and earnings...

Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.

Technology

Robert Mueller reportedly criticized Barr's summary of special...

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Politics

Venezuela: Trump-backed Guaido calls for military uprising and...

Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."

Politics

Sri Lanka's tourism sector counts the human and financial toll of...

As Sri Lanka's hospitality industry tries to come to terms with the human and financial costs, the government is under pressure to act decisively to bring restore confidence.

Asia Economy

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

The Fed
US futures higher as traders await Federal Reserve meeting outcome

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • On the data front, there will be ADP payrolls at 8.15 a.m. ET; manufacturing PMIs due at 9.45 a.m. and constructions spending figures released at 10 a.m. ET.
  • However, there's a special focus on the Federal Reserve, with Chairman Powell due to speak at 2 p.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures were pointing to a higher open Wednesday morning, as market participants prepared for another day of corporate earnings and waited to hear from the Federal Reserve.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 99 points, indicating a positive open of more than 111 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq both suggested a higher open too.

Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday on the back of earnings. This is set to remain a key focus for traders Wednesday, with GlaxoSmithKline, CME Group, Qualcomm and Fitbit due to report.

On the data front, there will be ADP payrolls at 8.15 a.m. ET; manufacturing PMIs due at 9.45 a.m. and constructions spending figures released at 10 a.m. ET.

However, there's a special focus on the Federal Reserve, with Chairman Powell due to address the press at 2 p.m. ET.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will be looking to see if the central bank changes its dovish tone. Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut and more quantitative easing.

