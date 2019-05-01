Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Wynn Resorts, CVS, Apple, Estee Lauder & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

ADP — The provider of payroll and other human resource services beat estimates by 8 cents a share, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of $1.77 per share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts, however.

Clorox — The consumer products company fell a penny a share short of forecasts, with quarterly profit of $1.44 per share. Revenue was also below estimates. Clorox noted a more competitive market in certain categories, which it said it is "aggressively addressing."

CVS Health — CVS earned an adjusted $1.62 per share for the first quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above analysts' projections and CVS raised its full-year forecast as it benefits from its buyout of insurer Aetna.

Estee Lauder — The cosmetics maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.55 per share, 25 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above forecasts as demand for its luxury skin care brands like La Mer increased.

Garmin — The maker of GPS devices beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 73 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates and Garmin saw a 12% rise in revenue across all its categories. The company registered a slight decline in profit margins, however.

Hilton Worldwide — The hotel chain operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of 80 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly above Street forecasts. Hilton's results received a boost from an increase in the key metric of revenue per available room.

Humana — The health insurer earned an adjusted $4.48 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $4.30 a share. Revenue was above estimates as well, and Humana raised its full-year forecast amid increasing sales of its Medicare health plans.

Molson Coors — The beer brewer fell 6 cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share. Revenue also came in below Wall Street forecasts. The company reaffirmed its expectations of higher dividends in the future, as well as commitment to its cost savings program.

Yum Brands — The restaurant operator came in a penny a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 82 cents per share. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. Yum's results were bolstered by strong growth at its KFC unit, which helped to offset tepid results at its Pizza Hut chain.

Apple — Apple reported quarterly profit of $2.46 per share, beating estimates by 10 cents a share. Revenue beat Wall Street forecasts as well, however Apple saw its second consecutive revenue decline.

Amgen — Amgen beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.56 per share. The biotech company's revenue also exceeded analysts' forecasts. The beat came despite a 12% drop in sales of Amgen's Neulasta drug for cancer patients.

Mondelez International — Mondelez earned an adjusted 65 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. The snack maker's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. The Oreo cookie maker's organic revenue growth rose a better-than-expected 3.7%.

Advanced Micro Devices — AMD beat estimates by a penny a share, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 6 cents per share. The chipmaker's revenue just slightly topped estimates. Gross margins saw a 5% jump compared to a year earlier.

Wynn Resorts — Wynn was allowed to keep its Massachusetts gaming license, although CEO Matt Maddox was rebuked over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former CEO Steve Wynn. The casino operator was fined $35 million, with Maddox being assessed a personal $500,000 penalty.

Boeing — Boeing bond sale Tuesday raised $3.5 billion amid strong demand, helping it as it faces at least $1 billion in expenses related to the grounding of its 737 Max aircraft.

Home Depot — Chief Financial Officer Carol Tome will retire on August 31, after serving as CFO of the home improvement giant since 2001. Executive Vice President Richard McPhail will replace her.

Las Vegas Sands — Las Vegas Sands could see its shares impacted after gambling revenue in Macau fell 8.3% in April, its biggest year-over-year decline since June 2016.

Anadarko Petroleum — Anadarko remains on watch, following reports that Chevron is considering whether to boost its prior bid in an effort to top Occidental Petroleum's Berkshire Hathaway backed offer.