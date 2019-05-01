Uber is 'totally different' to Lyft, major investor Saudi Arabia says ahead of IPO

Uber can't be compared to Lyft because its business is spread across the world and it has more services to offer, according to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest shareholders in the ride-hailing giant, with a roughly 4% stake according to a regulatory filing. That holding is estimated to be worth around $3.4 billion when Uber goes public this month.

"Uber is totally different than Lyft," Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, managing director of the PIF, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday. "Of course it's a ride sharing company, but it's a ride sharing company not only in the U.S. but all over the world."

While Lyft has gained significant market share in the North American mobility space, Uber's strategy has been to grow its platform internationally. The firm is currently present in 63 countries and more than 700 cities while Lyft only operates in the U.S. and Canada.