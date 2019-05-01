UK grocer Sainsbury's plans investment drive after blocked merger with Walmart-owned Asda

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Huawei's smartphone shipments surged 50% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, while Apple iPhone shipments tumbled 30%.Technologyread more
At the latest Belt and Road forum, Beijing gave a nod to criticism about saddling other countries with debt, while gaining a partner in one of the world's financial centers.China Economyread more
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the Middle East's largest, with some $300 billion in assets under management and an aim to increase that to $2 trillion by...World Economyread more
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.Investingread more
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund says Uber is "totally different" to Lyft despite investor concerns over profitability.Technologyread more
Macron, the youngest ever French president, defeated his country's nationalist forces and made big promises to reform the 28-member bloc. However, two years into his...Politicsread more
Amid concerns about the state of the Chinese economy, Australian mining company Fortescue says it is seeing robust steel production coming from the country.China Economyread more
Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.Technologyread more
Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.Politicsread more
Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."Politicsread more
British supermarket group Sainsbury's lamented the blocking of its takeover of Walmart-owned Asda, as it reported a slight decline in underlying sales for the first quarter.
The merger of the two rival chains was blocked by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority in April, and Sainsbury's Chief Financial Officer Kevin O'Byrne told CNBC Wednesday that the group was "disappointed" with the outcome.
"The conclusion from the CMA that a combined Sainsbury's and Asda would increase prices, reduce service, extend queues etc. in one of the most competitive grocery markets in the world, and customers wouldn't go down the road to Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Co-op, etc., is not a market we recognize," he said.
Sainsbury's fourth quarter to March 9 like-for-like sales fell 0.9%, having fallen 1.1% over the Christmas period. They declined by 0.2% over the full 2018-19 year.
However, underlying pre-tax profit for the year did exceeded expectations to rise by 7.8% to £635 million ($829 million), aided by synergies from the Argos general merchandise business it purchased in 2016.
The grocer also said it would increase and accelerate investment in its core business to improve over 400 supermarkets this year. It made a new commitment to reduce net debt by at least £600 million over the next three years.
O'Byrne also denied reports that the position of Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe was under pressure following the blocking of the merger.
"This was a deal that was unanimously agreed by the board," he said.
"We did a lot of research, we took a lot of advice on that as did Walmart. While this was never a dead cert, it was a high probability that this deal could be done. The management team are just getting on with running the business in what is a challenging market."
O'Byrne told CNBC that the group was "making lots of progress in areas where customers are moving their shopping habits," including its online and convenience areas of the business.
Responding to talks of a distribution agreement between Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Morrisons, and Amazon Prime, O'Byrne said Sainsbury's could list its products with Amazon Prime "tomorrow" if it so wished.
"We have a very strong online business ourselves, so we don't think that's necessary," he added.
—Reuters contributed to this article.