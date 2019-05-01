US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await Federal Reserve meeting

At the latest Belt and Road forum, Beijing gave a nod to criticism about saddling other countries with debt, while gaining a partner in one of the world's financial centers.China Economyread more
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the Middle East's largest, with some $300 billion in assets under management and an aim to increase that to $2 trillion by...World Economyread more
The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.Investingread more
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund says Uber is "totally different" to Lyft despite investor concerns over profitability.Technologyread more
Macron, the youngest ever French president, defeated his country's nationalist forces and made big promises to reform the 28-member bloc. However, two years into his...Politicsread more
Amid concerns about the state of the Chinese economy, Australian mining company Fortescue says it is seeing robust steel production coming from the country.China Economyread more
Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.Technologyread more
Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.Politicsread more
Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."Politicsread more
As Sri Lanka's hospitality industry tries to come to terms with the human and financial costs, the government is under pressure to act decisively to bring restore confidence.Asia Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as investors monitored a two-day meeting at the Federal Reserve.
At around 02:43 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5053%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9319%.
Traders are focused on the Federal Reserve, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to address the press at 2 p.m. ET.
The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will be looking to see if it changes its tone on the economy. Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut and more quantitative easing.
Furthermore, on the data front, there will be ADP payrolls at 8:15 a.m. ET; manufacturing PMIs due at 9.45 a.m. and construction spending figures released at 10 a.m. ET.
There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled for Wednesday.