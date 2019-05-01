US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await Federal Reserve meeting

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China tackles worries about Belt and Road debt as it notches a...

At the latest Belt and Road forum, Beijing gave a nod to criticism about saddling other countries with debt, while gaining a partner in one of the world's financial centers.

China Economyread more

Massive Saudi wealth fund zeros in on China, plans to open new...

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the Middle East's largest, with some $300 billion in assets under management and an aim to increase that to $2 trillion by...

World Economyread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund aims to tap debt markets...

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.

Investingread more

Uber 'totally different' to Lyft, major investor Saudi Arabia...

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund says Uber is "totally different" to Lyft despite investor concerns over profitability.

Technologyread more

Europe's savior or disruptor? Macron wanted an EU revolution —...

Macron, the youngest ever French president, defeated his country's nationalist forces and made big promises to reform the 28-member bloc. However, two years into his...

Politicsread more

Fortescue's CEO is seeing 'strong growth' in China's steel...

Amid concerns about the state of the Chinese economy, Australian mining company Fortescue says it is seeing robust steel production coming from the country.

China Economyread more

Apple stock spikes after reporting strong guidance and earnings...

Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.

Technologyread more

Robert Mueller reportedly criticized Barr's summary of special...

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Politicsread more

Venezuela: Trump-backed Guaido calls for military uprising and...

Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."

Politicsread more

Sri Lanka's tourism sector counts the human and financial toll of...

As Sri Lanka's hospitality industry tries to come to terms with the human and financial costs, the government is under pressure to act decisively to bring restore confidence.

Asia Economyread more

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

The Fedread more
Bonds

US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await Federal Reserve meeting

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Traders are focused on the Federal Reserve, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to address the press at 2 p.m. ET.
  • Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut and more quantitative easing.

U.S. government debt prices  were higher Wednesday morning, as investors monitored a two-day meeting at the Federal Reserve.

At around 02:43 a.m. ET,  the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5053%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9319%.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Traders are focused on the Federal Reserve, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to address the press at 2 p.m. ET.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will be looking to see if it changes its tone on the economy. Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut and more quantitative easing.

Furthermore, on the data front, there will be ADP payrolls at 8:15 a.m. ET; manufacturing PMIs due at 9.45 a.m. and construction spending figures released at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled for Wednesday.

More In Bonds

Sam Meredith an hour ago
Jeff Cox
watch now
VIDEO02:20
Read More