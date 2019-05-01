Skip Navigation
The 20 best high schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

Maskot | Getty Images

If you're lucky enough to attend one of the best high schools in the country, you may be set up for life.

This week, U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best High School Rankings. The publication analyzed data from 17,245 public high schools in 50 states and Washington, D.C., and found that 20 schools stood out as the best in the country.﻿

In evaluating schools, U.S. News considered six factors: college readiness (measured through participation and performance on AP and IB exams), reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

Check out the 20 best high schools in the U.S.:

20. International School

State: Washington
City: Bellevue
District: Bellevue School District
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 313

19. Oxford Academy

State: California
City: Cypress
District: Anaheim Union High
Graduation rate: 98%
Enrollment: 791

18. BASIS Chandler

State: Arizona
City: Chandler
District: BASIS School Inc.
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 285

17. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

State: Texas
City: Houston
District: Houston ISD
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 852

16. The School for the Talented and Gifted

State: Texas
City: Dallas
District: Dallas ISD
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 261

15. Pine View School

State: Florida
City: Osprey
District: Sarasota County Schools
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 826

14. Whitney High School

State: California
City: Cerritos
District: ABC Unified School District
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 680

13. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

State: Alabama
City: Montgomery
District: Montgomery County
Graduation rate: N/A
Enrollment: 499

12. Science and Engineering Magnet School

State: Texas
City: Dallas
District: Dallas ISD
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 418

11. Townsend Harris High School

State: New York
City: Flushing
District: New York City Public Schools
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 1,109

10. Signature School

State: Indiana
City: Evansville
District: Signature School Inc
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 361

9. Payton College Preparatory High School

State: Illinois
City: Chicago
District: Chicago Public Schools
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 977

8. International Academy of Macomb

State: Michigan
City: Clinton Township
District: Chippewa Valley Schools
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 484

7. Haas Hall Academy

State: Arkansas
City: Fayetteville
District: Haas Hall Academy
Graduation rate: 97%
Enrollment: 236

6. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

State: Georgia
City: Lawrenceville
District: Gwinnett County
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 979

5. Central Magnet School

State: Tennessee
City: Murfreesboro
District: Rutherford County
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 807

The Complex Variables advanced math class taught by Robert Sach at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post | Getty Images
4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

State: Virginia
City: Alexandria
District: Fairfax County Public Schools
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 1,789

3. BASIS Scottsdale

State: Arizona
City: Scottsdale
District: BASIS School Inc.
Graduation rate:
Enrollment:

2. Maine School of Science and Mathematics

State: Maine
City: Limestone
District: Me Sch Of Science & Mathematics
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 313

1. Academic Magnet High School

State: South Carolina
City: North Charleston
District: Charleston County School District
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 658

Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina, came out on top of U.S. News' list of the best high schools in the country. The school was not the only magnet school to make the list. Out of the top 10 schools, five are magnet schools, three are charter schools and just are two traditional public schools.

Across the top 10% of schools on U.S. News' list, schools in large cities dominated. About 21% of schools in the top 1,725 schools are in large cities while just 0.9% are in remote rural areas.

Texas has three schools in the top 20 — the most of any state — followed by Arizona and California with two each.

Several STEM-focused high schools cracked the top 20, including Maine School of Science and Mathematics and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

