The 20 best high schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

If you're lucky enough to attend one of the best high schools in the country, you may be set up for life.

This week, U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best High School Rankings. The publication analyzed data from 17,245 public high schools in 50 states and Washington, D.C., and found that 20 schools stood out as the best in the country.﻿

In evaluating schools, U.S. News considered six factors: college readiness (measured through participation and performance on AP and IB exams), reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

Check out the 20 best high schools in the U.S.: