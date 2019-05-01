The 20 best high schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

If you're lucky enough to attend one of the best high schools in the country, you may be set up for life.
This week, U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best High School Rankings. The publication analyzed data from 17,245 public high schools in 50 states and Washington, D.C., and found that 20 schools stood out as the best in the country.
In evaluating schools, U.S. News considered six factors: college readiness (measured through participation and performance on AP and IB exams), reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Check out the 20 best high schools in the U.S.:
https://t.co/DZ4QCbonzf, High-schoolers Expressing ART, will exhibit student artwork at Crossroads Mall throughout May! https://t.co/DZ4QCbonzf is a non-profit organization founded by BSD students with the support of the @BellevueSchFDN. Learn more: https://t.co/jr0UILnYh2 pic.twitter.com/sCIEMfMTwb— Bellevue School District (@TheBSD405) April 11, 2019
State: Washington
City: Bellevue
District: Bellevue School District
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 313
State: California
City: Cypress
District: Anaheim Union High
Graduation rate: 98%
Enrollment: 791
State: Arizona
City: Chandler
District: BASIS School Inc.
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 285
State: Texas
City: Houston
District: Houston ISD
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 852
State: Texas
City: Dallas
District: Dallas ISD
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 261
State: Florida
City: Osprey
District: Sarasota County Schools
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 826
Thank you to the City of Cerritos, ABC School Board, Dr. Sieu, faculty, staff, parents, and students for all their support for Whitney High School to be a CA Distinguished School this year for an 8th time! Thank you so much everyone. Go Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/sPTs6ba7Q6— Whitney Wildcats (@WhitneyVoice) April 12, 2019
State: California
City: Cerritos
District: ABC Unified School District
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 680
State: Alabama
City: Montgomery
District: Montgomery County
Graduation rate: N/A
Enrollment: 499
State: Texas
City: Dallas
District: Dallas ISD
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 418
State: New York
City: Flushing
District: New York City Public Schools
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 1,109
State: Indiana
City: Evansville
District: Signature School Inc
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 361
Payton students and faculty meet in the new gym for the first Compass meeting of the year about Compassion. pic.twitter.com/iTrE9NOR3b— Payton News Network (@PaytonNews) September 6, 2017
State: Illinois
City: Chicago
District: Chicago Public Schools
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 977
State: Michigan
City: Clinton Township
District: Chippewa Valley Schools
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 484
State: Arkansas
City: Fayetteville
District: Haas Hall Academy
Graduation rate: 97%
Enrollment: 236
State: Georgia
City: Lawrenceville
District: Gwinnett County
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 979
State: Tennessee
City: Murfreesboro
District: Rutherford County
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 807
State: Virginia
City: Alexandria
District: Fairfax County Public Schools
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 1,789
State: Arizona
City: Scottsdale
District: BASIS School Inc.
Graduation rate:
Enrollment:
State: Maine
City: Limestone
District: Me Sch Of Science & Mathematics
Graduation rate: 99%
Enrollment: 313
State: South Carolina
City: North Charleston
District: Charleston County School District
Graduation rate: 100%
Enrollment: 658
Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina, came out on top of U.S. News' list of the best high schools in the country. The school was not the only magnet school to make the list. Out of the top 10 schools, five are magnet schools, three are charter schools and just are two traditional public schools.
Across the top 10% of schools on U.S. News' list, schools in large cities dominated. About 21% of schools in the top 1,725 schools are in large cities while just 0.9% are in remote rural areas.
Texas has three schools in the top 20 — the most of any state — followed by Arizona and California with two each.
Several STEM-focused high schools cracked the top 20, including Maine School of Science and Mathematics and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: