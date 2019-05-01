Apple to give Dow a boost | Mueller criticizes AG Barr | 'Game of Thrones' beats records

BY THE NUMBERS

The economic calendar is a busy one, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET with the release of the April ADP report. At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute for Supply Management releases its monthly manufacturing index for April. At the same time, the government is out with March construction spending. (CNBC) * Weekly mortgage applications drop 4.3%, despite lower interest rates (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from ADP (ADP), Clorox (CLX), CME Group (CME), CVS Health (CVS), Estee Lauder (EL), Garmin (GRMN), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Humana (HUM), Molson Coors (TAP), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Southern Co. (SO), and Yum Brands (YUM). (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, helped by an upbeat after-the-bell earnings report from Apple (AAPL). The S&P 500 has posted its best start to a year since 1987, and the Dow has seen its best first four months of the year since 1999. The Nasdaq saw its first decline in four sessions Tuesday. (CNBC) * Apple's stock is surging, but Wall Street analysts thought earnings results were just 'fine' (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Robert Mueller raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russia and 2016 election because he felt it left the impression that President Donald Trump was cleared of any possible obstruction, according to multiple reports.



* Read Barr's prepared statement for today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing (Axios)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Trump and leading Democratic lawmakers agreed that a plan to overhaul America's infrastructure would need $2 trillion. House Democrats also unveiled an infrastructure road map. (CNBC)

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the Trump administration should know more about whether it will sign a key trade deal with China within two weeks. (CNBC)



* Massive Saudi wealth fund zeros in on China, plans to open new Asia office (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn is hosting a fundraiser later this month at his Los Angeles mansion for House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by Trump in January as the legitimate interim president, call for competing marches today after dozens people were injured in clashes across the country. (Washington Post)



* WikiLeaks founder Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK jail for skipping bail (CNBC)

Two people are dead and four others injured when a former student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte opened fire in a classroom building. Campus police disarmed and apprehended the suspect. (USA Today)

SEC commissioner Robert Jackson criticized a settlement between the agency and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk over his use of Twitter. "Given Mr. Musk's conduct, I cannot support a settlement," Jackson said. (CNBC)

Philip Morris International (PM) won authorization from the FDA to sell iQOS, a device that heats tobacco rather than burning it, in the U.S. Altria (MO) will sell iQOS in the U.S., with plans to first introduce it in Atlanta this summer. (CNBC)



* The FDA just cleared a new tobacco product. Here's how it works (CNBC)

Federal health regulators announced they would require manufacturers of sleeping pills such as Ambien and related drugs to post strongly worded warnings. The FDA noted the drugs' side effects including risky behaviors, such as sleepwalking and sleep driving. (NY Times)

One of the most valuable malls in America is about to get a total makeover, further signaling how bricks-and-mortar retail is evolving to include places to work, workout and even live — not just buy clothes. (CNBC)