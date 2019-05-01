WikiLeaks founder Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK prison for skipping bail

Skip Navigation
Apple's upbeat after-the-bell earnings are providing Wall Street with an initial spark this morning.

Tim Cook says the improved trade talks tone is boosting Apple's...

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's prospects in China have significantly improved in just three months.

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Mueller criticized Attorney General Barr's summary of special...

Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Twitter could surge 20% to head back to multiyear highs,...

Twitter is one of the best performers of the communications services stocks, and Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com says the rally is just getting started.

Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year.

Jeffrey Hirsch, who runs Stock Trader's Almanac, says he's fairly bullish about the short-term prospects for the market.

Apple is surging, but analysts thought earnings results were just...

Wall Street analysts see Apple headed in the right direction after its earnings report Tuesday, but were less optimistic than the market.

Weekly mortgage applications drop 4.3%, despite lower interest...

It may be the heart of the spring housing season, but the mortgage market isn't seeing big business.

Powell will try not to draw ire of Trump or rock markets after...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.

Yum Brands first-quarter earnings top expectations on KFC and...

The parent company of fast-food franchises KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations.

CVS Health beats first-quarter expectations, raises full-year...

CVS Health on Wednesday reported results from its fiscal first quarter.

US SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk

A federal judge on Tuesday approved a deal struck between Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over Musk's use of Twitter, a...

Politics

WikiLeaks founder Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK prison for skipping bail

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for ignoring a British court order and taking refuge in Ecuador's London embassy.
  • At the time, the 47-year old was attempting to avoid extradition to Sweden.
  • Assange also faces an extradion request by the U.S. over charges relating to computer hacking and publishing classified documents.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1, 2019 to be sentenced for bail violation. - Assange will be sentenced today for breaching a British court order seven years ago, when he took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for ignoring a British court order seven years ago and taking refuge in Ecuador's London embassy.

Assange, arrested on April 11 after the Ecuadorian government gave him up, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday.

Assange sought the asylum of Ecuador's residence in 2012 in a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden to face charges of sexual assault and rape.

The Swedish investigation has since lapsed but a lawyer for an alleged victim has suggested the charges could be resurrected.

VIDEO1:2301:23
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces conspiracy charges in United Stated after arrest in London

Separately, the 47-year-old is facing extradition to the United States, where authorities wish to press charges related to the release of millions of classified documents by his website WikiLeaks.

On the same day that Assange was arrested and carried from the embassy, the U.S. Justice Department announced a criminal charge, accusing him of conspiring with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a classified government computer.

Read the full U.S. indictment against Assange here:

