WikiLeaks founder Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK prison for skipping bail

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1, 2019 to be sentenced for bail violation.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for ignoring a British court order seven years ago and taking refuge in Ecuador's London embassy.

Assange, arrested on April 11 after the Ecuadorian government gave him up, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday.

Assange sought the asylum of Ecuador's residence in 2012 in a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden to face charges of sexual assault and rape.

The Swedish investigation has since lapsed but a lawyer for an alleged victim has suggested the charges could be resurrected.