Australian stocks set to slip; Fed's Powell hints there won't be rate cuts

Stocks in Australia were set to decline at the open on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not considering a cut in interest rates at this moment.
SPI futures were at 6,320.0, pointing to opening declines for the ASX 200 in Australia. The benchmark index Down Under last closed at 6,375.90.
Markets in China and Japan are closed for holidays.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 162.77 points to close at 26,430.14, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to end at 2,923.73 after hitting an all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6% to close at 8,049.64. The S&P 500 also posted its worst day since March 22.
Federal Reserve officials voted to hold interest rates steady Wednesday, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference that recent low inflationary pressures may only be "transitory. " That dashed speculation the central bank was entertaining the idea of a rate cut because of tame inflation.
Data released earlier this week showed the core personal consumption expenditure price index remained unchanged in March and was up 1.6% year over year — below the Fed's 2% target. U.S. President Donald Trump had urged the Fed to cut rates by 1 percentage point this week because of low inflation.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.686 after a spike from the 97.2 handle in the previous session.
On the U.S.-China trade front, sources told CNBC on Wednesday that a trade deal between the two economic powerhouses could be announced by next Friday.
The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 111.42 against the dollar after seeing highs below 111.2 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7013 after declining from levels above $0.704 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.