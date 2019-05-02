Bank of England holds interest rates steady following Brexit delay

Skip Navigation
Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'

Market Insiderread more

AG William Barr won't attend House Judiciary hearing scheduled...

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.

Politicsread more

Qualcomm expects at least $4.5 billion from Apple settlement

The detail confirms that Apple paid a high price to end a legal battle between the two tech giants.

Technologyread more

Under Armour shares jump on earnings beat

Under Armour on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations.

Retailread more

Major banks are telling clients to be ready for a sudden rip...

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.

Marketsread more

The S&P just did something it hasn't done in three decades

The S&P 500 has had its best start to the year in 32 years, but market watchers Katie Stockton and Gina Sanchez say proceed with caution.

Trading Nationread more

Tesla files for a shelf offering to raise capital

Tesla filed for a mixed shelf offering for an undisclosed amount on Thursday, a week after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested a capital raise could be imminent.

Marketsread more

'There's no turning back': Venezuela's Guaido defiant after...

"There's no turning back," Juan Guaido, opposition leader, said as he addressed supporters on the streets of Caracas on Wednesday.

World Politicsread more

If you invested $1,000 in Apple in 2009, here's how much you'd...

Apple shares rose almost 5% on Wednesday, following the release of its earnings report Tuesday. If you invested in Apple 10 years ago, that decision would have paid off.

The Beginner’s Guide to Investingread more

Starbucks recalls coffee presses because of laceration hazard

Starbucks is recalling about 263,000 of its coffee presses after the world's largest coffee chain received reports of the product breaking and causing deep cuts.

Restaurantsread more

Burger King takes on McDonald's with a range of 'unhappy' meals

Burger King has launched a range of burger meals that focus on "real" moods. The fast-food chain introduced a range of boxed deals it's calling "Real Meals," including the...

Marketing.Media.Moneyread more

Credit Suisse says global trends will boost these sectors

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...

Investing in supertrendsread more
Central Banks

Bank of England holds interest rates steady following Brexit delay

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Mark Carney, voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75.
  • This was the first meeting of the MPC since Prime Minister Theresa May and EU leaders agreed to the Brexit extension.
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England (BOE), gestures while speaking during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. 
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates steady on Thursday following the agreement to extend the deadline for the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union until October.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Mark Carney, voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75.

This was the first meeting of the MPC since Prime Minister Theresa May and EU leaders agreed to the Brexit extension.

Talks between the U.K. government and the main opposition Labour party are underway in a bid to hammer out a new compromised deal proposal, suggesting the no-deal scenario that many had feared has become increasingly unlikely.

However, May also faces calls from pro-Brexit MPs and members within her ruling Conservative party to stand down because of her handling of Brexit.

During the course of Brexit negotiations, policymakers at the central bank have been left in limbo when it comes to implementing their plan for limited and gradual rate hikes over the coming months.

In February, the BOE sharply downgraded its 2019 economic outlook to 1.2%, having projected 1.7% growth in November 2018, and British banks including Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds have cited Brexit uncertainty as impacting first-quarter earnings.

The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate in a target between 2.25% and 2.5% on Wednesday, citing a lack of inflationary pressure.

HSBC U.K. Economist Elizabeth Martins told CNBC ahead of the decision Thursday that although there was a "synchronized shift in a dovish direction" across central banks, the market was being overly dovish in assuming the BOE would not want to keep the door open for a rate hike within the next three years.

"The data are quite strong — if you take away Brexit and global uncertainty, GDP grew by 0.5% in January, another 0.2% in February, we don't have March yet but we do have a pretty strong retail sales figure for March," she said.

"So put it all together, and I think if you take away that political uncertainty, there'd certainly be the case, and I think they'll just want to remind the market of that."

