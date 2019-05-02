Bank of England holds interest rates steady following Brexit delay

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates steady on Thursday following the agreement to extend the deadline for the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union until October.
The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Mark Carney, voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75.
This was the first meeting of the MPC since Prime Minister Theresa May and EU leaders agreed to the Brexit extension.
Talks between the U.K. government and the main opposition Labour party are underway in a bid to hammer out a new compromised deal proposal, suggesting the no-deal scenario that many had feared has become increasingly unlikely.
However, May also faces calls from pro-Brexit MPs and members within her ruling Conservative party to stand down because of her handling of Brexit.
During the course of Brexit negotiations, policymakers at the central bank have been left in limbo when it comes to implementing their plan for limited and gradual rate hikes over the coming months.
In February, the BOE sharply downgraded its 2019 economic outlook to 1.2%, having projected 1.7% growth in November 2018, and British banks including Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds have cited Brexit uncertainty as impacting first-quarter earnings.
The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate in a target between 2.25% and 2.5% on Wednesday, citing a lack of inflationary pressure.
HSBC U.K. Economist Elizabeth Martins told CNBC ahead of the decision Thursday that although there was a "synchronized shift in a dovish direction" across central banks, the market was being overly dovish in assuming the BOE would not want to keep the door open for a rate hike within the next three years.
"The data are quite strong — if you take away Brexit and global uncertainty, GDP grew by 0.5% in January, another 0.2% in February, we don't have March yet but we do have a pretty strong retail sales figure for March," she said.
"So put it all together, and I think if you take away that political uncertainty, there'd certainly be the case, and I think they'll just want to remind the market of that."