Bombardier to sell manufacturing plant in Northern Ireland

The Canadian aerospace and rail firm Bombardier announced plans to sell its manufacturing sites in Northern Ireland and Morocco on Thursday
Around 3,600 people are employed in the Belfast plant in Northern Ireland, with at least 400 more in Morocco.
"As the company moves to optimize its global manufacturing footprint, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses. These are great businesses with tremendous capabilities," the firm said in a press release.
The Montreal-based company added that it planned to bring all of its aviation brands, which include Learjet and the CRJ, under one roof "into a single, streamlined and fully integrated business."
No redundancies were announced and Bombardier said it is committed to working with employees until a buyer is found.
"Bombardier is committed to finding the right buyer — one that will operate responsibly and help us achieve our full growth potential," the statement added.
On Thursday, Bombardier announced it had beat analysts' forecasts with a first-quarter net income of $239 million.