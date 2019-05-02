Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Qualcomm,Visa, Estee Lauder & more

Raymond James said it has increased confidence that Qualcomm will see greater value ahead of 5G and after the Apple settlement.

"While we had already been positive on the stock ahead of the settlement due to what we believed was the company's intrinsic value, our upgrade reflects greater confidence that the mechanism is now in place to unlock that value, after the Apple settlement and ahead of the 5G cycle. Based on details from the release, we believe Apple's licensing payment amounts to $7.50/phone, precisely in line with our view following the settlement announcement - and we believe very close to what Apple had been paying (net of rebates) prior to the dispute. In the near-term, that's being offset by China market weakness (which QCOM believes may reflect a stall ahead of 5G phone availability), and higher expenses (which will improve as legal costs come down). Longer-term, our estimates assume $7.50 in earnings power once they begin to ship Apple chipsets, which can move to ~$8 after a Huawei settlement, presenting an attractive valuation even after the stock's recent move. "