Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983 at $17,000 salary'

US plan to choke off Iran oil exports casts uncertainty over...

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.

Energy

Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was "transitory."

Market Insider

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983...

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banks

Finance

Nadler threatens to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt over...

"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler said, as Barr skipped a hearing Thursday. "He has even failed to show up today."

Politics

Tesla shares pop on plan to raise $2 billion from investors,...

Tesla says in a filing that CEO Elon Musk plans to buy about $10 million of its stock.

Markets

Bernie Sanders slams Joe Biden for downplaying China's economic...

Sen. Bernie Sanders has tried to set himself apart from former Vice President Joe Biden on free trade issues in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Politics

How to see which apps are draining your iPhone battery the...

Here's how to see which apps are making your iPhone's battery drain the fastest.

Technology

Toyota to invest $100 million in self-driving and robotic...

Toyota Motor plans to invest millions in businesses that specialize in autonomous transportation in the automaker's most recent push to step into the self-driving market.

Autos

Microsoft CEO says he'd be 'disgusted' by celebrating a $1...

Microsoft recently briefly hit the milestone of a $1 trillion market cap, a 230% increase since Satya Nadella became CEO.

Technology

High health costs cause financial strain for more than 130...

The study, found that 56% of respondents, equating to roughly 137 million adults in the U.S., reported at least one instance of financial struggle due to medical expenses.

Health and Science

Ray Dalio says the coming of Modern Monetary Theory is...

Hedge fund king Ray Dalio is throwing his considerable weight behind an economic philosophy that would use zero interest rates to finance big government spending for more...

Economy

'The Mueller Report' is now a best-selling book

"The Mueller Report" sold more than 40,000 copies last week, according to an industry tracker.

Politics
Finance

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983 at $17,000 salary'

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat defended the large pay gap at his institution, saying it should inspire low-level employees to work hard. 
  • "I started at our firm in 1983 at $17,000 a year," Corbat said Thursday on CNBC's Squawk on the Street.
Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Michael Corbat defended the huge compensation gap between low-level employees and top management at Citigroup, saying it should inspire the rank-and-file workers who could someday fill his shoes.

"My answer is I am that person," Corbat said Thursday on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. "I started at our firm in 1983 at $17,000 a year."

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among large U.S. banks. Corbat made $24.2 million last year, 486 times the median employee pay of $49,766. While other bank CEOs made similar paydays, higher median pay at Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase meant that Citigroup had the most extreme ratio.

That comparison is unfair to Citigroup because of the employees the bank has in places like Mexico and the Philippines, where compensation is low, he said. Excluding those workers, the "average employee in the U.S. makes right about $100,000 a year," he said.

Income inequality at large U.S. corporations is a hot-button issue ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections. Corbat, along with other bank CEOs, was grilled last month by U.S. lawmakers over the pay gap at their institutions.

"If you were an employee, and you saw your boss making $486 for every dollar you make, how would you feel about that?" Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York asked Corbat on April 10.

Echoing his answer then, Corbat added Thursday that "through the grace of God, through hard work, I got to where I am. So I am that person that looked up and said maybe if I work hard enough I can get there."

Shares of Citigroup have climbed 35% this year as the stock recovered from a sharp decline in December. The New York-based bank posted mixed first-quarter results last month amid a sharp decline in equities trading.

