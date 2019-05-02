Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983 at $17,000 salary'

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.Energyread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was "transitory."Market Insiderread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler said, as Barr skipped a hearing Thursday. "He has even failed to show up today."Politicsread more
Tesla says in a filing that CEO Elon Musk plans to buy about $10 million of its stock.Marketsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders has tried to set himself apart from former Vice President Joe Biden on free trade issues in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.Politicsread more
Here's how to see which apps are making your iPhone's battery drain the fastest.Technologyread more
Toyota Motor plans to invest millions in businesses that specialize in autonomous transportation in the automaker's most recent push to step into the self-driving market.Autosread more
Microsoft recently briefly hit the milestone of a $1 trillion market cap, a 230% increase since Satya Nadella became CEO.Technologyread more
The study, found that 56% of respondents, equating to roughly 137 million adults in the U.S., reported at least one instance of financial struggle due to medical expenses.Health and Scienceread more
Hedge fund king Ray Dalio is throwing his considerable weight behind an economic philosophy that would use zero interest rates to finance big government spending for more...Economyread more
Michael Corbat defended the huge compensation gap between low-level employees and top management at Citigroup, saying it should inspire the rank-and-file workers who could someday fill his shoes.
"My answer is I am that person," Corbat said Thursday on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. "I started at our firm in 1983 at $17,000 a year."
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among large U.S. banks. Corbat made $24.2 million last year, 486 times the median employee pay of $49,766. While other bank CEOs made similar paydays, higher median pay at Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase meant that Citigroup had the most extreme ratio.
That comparison is unfair to Citigroup because of the employees the bank has in places like Mexico and the Philippines, where compensation is low, he said. Excluding those workers, the "average employee in the U.S. makes right about $100,000 a year," he said.
Income inequality at large U.S. corporations is a hot-button issue ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections. Corbat, along with other bank CEOs, was grilled last month by U.S. lawmakers over the pay gap at their institutions.
"If you were an employee, and you saw your boss making $486 for every dollar you make, how would you feel about that?" Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York asked Corbat on April 10.
Echoing his answer then, Corbat added Thursday that "through the grace of God, through hard work, I got to where I am. So I am that person that looked up and said maybe if I work hard enough I can get there."
Shares of Citigroup have climbed 35% this year as the stock recovered from a sharp decline in December. The New York-based bank posted mixed first-quarter results last month amid a sharp decline in equities trading.