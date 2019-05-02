14 companies hiring like crazy right now, according to Glassdoor

Right now there are nearly 5.6 million open job listings in the U.S., giving job seekers plenty of opportunity to find a well-paying new gig. The labor market remains tight with companies competing for talented applicants, pay is up 1.4% year-over-year, bringing the median base pay of a full-time worker to $52,807, according to Glassdoor. If you want a similar or better bump in compensation this year or are simply ready for a fresh start this spring, dust off that resume and claim one of these 5.6 million jobs as your own. Glassdoor analyzed its vast database of job listings and discovered that these 14 companies have dramatically upped their number of open positions this month, indicating that they're on a hiring spree and eager to secure new talent. Take a look: Northwell Health

No. of open jobs: 1,621

Hiring in: New Hyde Park, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Manhasset, N.Y.; Melville, N.Y

Open roles: Associate project manager, associate financial and operations manager, practice reception associate, administrative supervisor, marketing manager, senior business analyst of IT systems, project manager, and project coordinator.

What employees say: "Northwell is a wonderful company and they really understand the way patient care is supposed to be delivered. Being able to be part of that experience is one of the best feelings." Boeing

No. of open jobs: 1,485

Hiring in: El Segundo, Calif.; Everett, Wash.; Huntsville, Ala.; Annapolis Junction, Md.; Manassas, Va.; Bridgeport, W.Va.; Saint Louis, Mo.; Charleston, S.C.

Open roles: Electrical design and analysis engineer, supply base management specialist, aircraft sealer, methods process analyst, wire harness assembler, information technology manager, industrial security specialist, solution architect, support coordinator, procurement facilitator, accountant, and aircraft mechanic.

What employees say: "Incredibly smart workforce. Interesting projects with incredibly challenging problems. Great place for a young professional."

Enterprise Holdings

No. of open jobs: 1,431

Hiring in: Saint Louis, Mo.; Mattoon, Ill.; Staten Island, N.Y.; Lakewood, N.J.; Chandler, Ariz.; Lexington, Va.; Dayton, Ohio

Open roles: Reservation sales representative, customer service representative, management trainee, account fleet coordinator, car detailer, senior customer assistance representative, ACE data scientist, compensation analyst, software architect, test automation engineer, and application development manager.

What employees say: "It's an awesome company because there are so many different career paths, and my managers have been great with helping me to explore and get promoted into different departments." Sheetz

No. of open jobs: 1,426

Hiring in: Raleigh, N.C.; Woodford, Va.; York, Pa.; Statesville, N.C.; Bealeton, Va.; Altoona, Pa.; Winchester, Va.

Open roles: Store team member, business analyst, accountant, innovation officer, petroleum trading analyst, facility support technician, and assistant manager.

What employees say: "I absolutely love this company. The work is challenging but in a good way, you are very rarely bored when you work at Sheetz." Adobe

No. of open jobs: 743

Hiring in: San Jose, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Austin, Texas; Lehi, Utah

Open roles: Senior product manager of growth, product marketing manager, trust and safety engineer, computer scientist, senior search engineer, director of data science, enterprise architect, project leader of strategic development, sponsorship sales manager, deal desk analyst, and partner manager of U.S.-advertising cloud.

What employees say: "Awesome leadership, great benefits and wonderful culture." HP

No. of open jobs: 261

Hiring in: Rio Rancho, N.M.; Palo Alto, Calif.; Boise, Idaho; San Diego, Calif.; Corvallis, Ore.; Spring, Texas; Vancouver, Wash.; Houston, Texas

Open roles: business operations manager, senior product manager, executive assistant, strategic development manager, design to value program manager, global head of marketing and customer insights, supply chain data engineer, and M&A integration project manager.

What employees say: "The people here are wonderful and I personally have a great manager. I get substantial work assignments and have learned a ton since joining." Blue Shield of California

No. of open jobs: 196

Hiring in: San Francisco, Calif; El Dorado Hills, Calif.; Woodland Hills, Calif.; San Diego, Calif.; Monterey Park, Calif.; Lodi, Calif.

Open roles: Program manager for the Medicare star program, medical informatics analyst, senior manager of digital product management, executive assistant, director of innovation, principal agile coach, financial analyst, senior data operations support developer, and actuary manager.

What employees say: "[You have the] ability to make a difference and contribute towards the mission every day. If you are not in the best position to do that, then you can speak to management to do so." Adtalem Global Education

No. of open jobs: 192

Hiring in: Miami, Fla; Downers Grove, Ill.; North Brunswick, N.J.; Saint Louis, Mo.; Pearland, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.

Open roles: director of equity and access, chemistry faculty, anatomy and physiology faculty, healthcare compliance administrator, national admissions advisor, maternal health clinical nursing instructor, exam coordinator, and application administrator.

What employees say: "The work-life balance has evolved over the years. Currently, they offer remote options and flex work in multiple capacities. They invest in employees' education, and management was supportive while I went back to school."

Universal Orlando Resort

No. of open jobs: 185

Hiring in: Orlando, Fla.

Open roles: Technical specialist, senior data scientist, senior analyst of telecommunications, senior administrator, night park specialist, park research associate, resort yacht captain, manager of attractions operations, programmer analyst of payment systems, and organizational development coordinator.

What employees say: "The management and team members, for the most part, are absolutely amazing to each other." The Container Store

No. of open jobs: 170

Hiring in: Coppell, Texas; Walnut Creek, Calif.; Edina, Minn.; Staten Island, N.Y.; Friendswood, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Northbrook, Ill.

Open Roles: Operations manager, custom closets sales manager, sales leader, visual merchandising leader, merchandise stocking associate, customer contact coordinator, in-home designer, and senior office maintenance technician.

What employees say: "The Container Store really is a great place to work. I find that employees genuinely focus on working together towards goals that benefit the whole company. Management is compassionate towards employees and willing to make changes that will grow the business and benefit employees, vendors and customers alike." West Monroe Partners

No. of open jobs: 165

Hiring in: New York, N.Y.; Chicago, Ill.; Seattle, Wash.; Minneapolis, Minn.; San Francisco, Calif.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Dallas, Texas

Open roles: Senior manager of healthcare, director of healthcare, senior functional Salesforce consultant, senior manager of customer experience, business development executive, M&A manager, Salesforce senior architect, talent sourcer, manager of corporate strategy, benefits manager, senior functional consultant, and events coordinator.

What employees say: "Great firm and culture. Strong leadership and focused firm strategy." Universal Music Group

No. of open jobs: 145

Hiring in: Hollywood, Calif.; New York, N.Y.; Santa Monica, Calif; Franklin, Tenn.; Secaucus, N.J.

Open roles: Director of artist and curator channels, streaming and playlist manager, product manager, label group administrator, administrative assistant, digital marketing manager, commercial partnerships coordinator, finance manager, artist insight manager, global development manager, and SAP P2P functional analyst.

What employees say: "Great learning environment, opportunities for growth, exciting problems to work with." Brunswick

No. of open jobs: 145

Hiring in: Stuart, Fla; Fond du Lac, Wis.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Lowell, Mich.; New York Mills, Minn.

Open roles: Product development engineer, HR systems administrator, AP clerk, distribution center associate, key account manager, production welder, IT risk manager, director of global marine insights, and inventory control technician.

What employees say: "Flexible hours, ability to expand beyond project role, great boss, open and fun office environment." Delta Air Lines

No. of open jobs: 125

Hiring in: Atlanta, Ga.; Minneapolis, Minn.; New York, N.Y.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Jackson, Miss.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.

Open roles: Customer experience specialist, aviation maintenance technician, business consultant, solution architect, project leader, global engagement manager, DMS buyer, senior analyst, and field director.

What employees say: "Flight benefits are the standout benefit for sure. Positive environment with good management." Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube! Don't miss: 75% of resumes are never read by a human—here's how to make sure your resume beats the bots