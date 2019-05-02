Here's how much money you need to make to be in the top 5% in Hawaii

To be a part of the top 5% of earners in an expensive state like Hawaii, where taxes and real-estate costs are among the highest in the country, you'll need to make a lot of money.

To determine the average income residents earn in each state and Washington, D.C., financial website GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey and the Economic Policy Institute's income inequality report.

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 5% in Hawaii:

Average top 5% annual income: $378,854

Minimum threshold needed to make the top 5%: $238,820

There are eight places — including notoriously pricey locations like California, D.C., and New York — that require at least $250,000 in income to crack the top 5%, according to the data. Just outside of that, Hawaii comes in at No. 9.