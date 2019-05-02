Joseph Stiglitz: Three headwinds that could cause the next recession

Skip Navigation
Here's the email Tesla sent employees telling them to stop...

In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.

North Korea fires multiple 'short-range projectiles,' South...

A senior administration official told NBC that National Security Advisor John Bolton has "fully briefed" President Donald Trump on the situation.

GM, Tesla, Ford in race on EV pickups, but ranchers don't want...

"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.

There's a secretive tech fund inside Goldman Sachs returning 25%...

The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.

5 things Berkshire shareholders want to know from Buffett at the...

This guide breaks down these issues to help better navigate the hoopla surrounding this year's "Woodstock for Capitalists."

A Joe Biden parody website is outranking his official campaign...

A realistic-looking parody site featuring images of Biden touching women and children appears to be doing quite well on Google and other major search engines, particularly for...

Trump and Putin talked about Mueller report, Venezuela and North...

The discussion between the two leaders comes amid tense relations.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China could be a strong catalyst for stocks, even though analysts say the market may have already priced in much of the gains.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Stocks rise after unemployment falls to lowest in half century

Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.

Acting Pentagon chief Shanahan defends US intelligence on crisis...

"I don't feel like we have an intelligence gap. I think we have very good reporting," acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters.

Cramer's week ahead: A red-hot market, and Uber's IPO

"We've got a runaway freight train of a market and I'd love to see the darned thing cool off for more than a session or two," the host said.

Joseph Stiglitz: Three headwinds that could cause the next recession

Andrew Davis
VIDEO6:3606:36
Joseph Stiglitz on what will cause the next recession

Joseph Stiglitz, a Noble Prize-winning economist, says there are "several problems facing the global economy."

These challenges range from President Trump's protectionism to trouble in Europe and concerns about the stability of growth in China.

He points to the increased deficits from Republican tax cuts, which he says are "not well designed," as the primary driver of increased growth in the United States. He expects a growth slowdown moving forward.

Stiglitz, a longtime skeptic of the broad benefits of globalization, also discusses Trump's strategy of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

"Many of us who were critics of the WTO, and I think correctly, didn't really appreciate the virtues of the WTO until we actually confronted the reality of a world without rules," he says.

Watch the video above to hear more from economist Joseph Stiglitz on risks to the economy and global trade.

