Joseph Stiglitz: 'We should shutdown the cryptocurrencies'

Dow futures were pointing to a 500 point drop at the open after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Morning Briefread more
Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Marketsread more
Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."Marketsread more
Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.Investingread more
Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.Food & Beverageread more
Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.Trading Nationread more
"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.Marketsread more
A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.World Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. Meanwhile, China is...Asia Marketsread more
President Donald Trump said he would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking the derailment of trade talks.Energy Commoditiesread more
Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet-100 making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with much of the rear part of the plane engulfed in flames.Airlinesread more
Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel-Prize winning economist, says cryptocurrencies should be shutdown. He worries that they enable illicit activity by making money transactions less transparent.
Still, he sees the value in digital payments systems and supports electronic use of reputable, government backed currencies like the dollar.
"I've been a great advocate of moving to an electronic payments mechanism. There are a lot of efficiencies. I think we can actually have a better regulated economy if we had all the data in real time, knowing what people are spending," he says.
Watch the video above for more from Joseph Stiglitz on digital payments and cryptocurrencies.
See more: