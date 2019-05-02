Joseph Stiglitz: 'We should shutdown the cryptocurrencies'

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: Dow set to plunge, Trump tariff threat,...

Dow futures were pointing to a 500 point drop at the open after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Warren Buffett: US-China trade war could be very bad for whole...

Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.

Kraft Heinz to restate earnings for 2016 and 2017, citing...

Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Buffett says Occidental investment is a bet on oil prices over...

"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.

China says it's still preparing for US trade talks — but won't...

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.

Chinese markets plunge more than 5% as US-China trade tensions...

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. Meanwhile, China is...

Oil prices slump after Trump's tariff threat against China

President Donald Trump said he would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking the derailment of trade talks.

41 dead after Russian passenger plane crash lands at Moscow...

Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet-100 making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with much of the rear part of the plane engulfed in flames.

Goldman Sachs: Here's what could happen next with the US-China...

Goldman Sachs said chances of a successful deal between the U.S. and China are now lower, but suggested that an increase in tariffs could still be avoided — depending on...

Cryptocurrency

Joseph Stiglitz: 'We should shutdown the cryptocurrencies'

Andrew Davis
Why Joseph Stiglitz wants to shut down cryptocurrencies
Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel-Prize winning economist, says cryptocurrencies should be shutdown. He worries that they enable illicit activity by making money transactions less transparent.

Still, he sees the value in digital payments systems and supports electronic use of reputable, government backed currencies like the dollar.

"I've been a great advocate of moving to an electronic payments mechanism. There are a lot of efficiencies. I think we can actually have a better regulated economy if we had all the data in real time, knowing what people are spending," he says.

Watch the video above for more from Joseph Stiglitz on digital payments and cryptocurrencies.

