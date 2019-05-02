MBA students face off in challenge to create the next best impact investing idea

A team of five graduate business students from the University of Vermont traveled to Philadelphia this week to put an impact investing project they have been working on to the test. The trip, which coincided with finals, was a success. The students — Maura Kalil, Emily Klein, Andrew Mallory, Peter Seltzer and Alyssa Stankiewicz — took the top prize in the Total Impact Portfolio Challenge. The competition was put together by Bank of America, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Social Impact Initiative, and the Good Capital Project.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The competition pitted 26 teams of graduate student teams from 19 schools against each other with one purpose: to come up with a unique investment take on impact investing. The inaugural competition issued a challenge to students: to come up with an impact investing strategy for either a single family office with $100 million or a family foundation with $25 million. The competitors — including finalist teams from Boston University, Columbia University, Fordham University, University of Vermont and Yale University — came up with ideas that upended traditional notions about impact investing, according to the organizers. All of the teams worked with about 50 mentors from Bank of America, including wealth advisors, portfolio managers and sustainability experts. "The key takeaway is that there are many ways in which you can integrate ESG [environmental, social and governance] and impact," said Sharadiya Dasgupta, managing director at Good Capital Project. "That is one thing practitioners should learn from this exercise."

The winning team came up with a portfolio for a family office with $100 million through a mix of investments including community development loan funds and private debt impact funds. It also included direct investments in farmland, timber and a holding company. The team also came up with its own screen for ESG funds, called SI-MBA after their own MBA program, that evaluated how well their investments aligned with the issues most material to the companies they invest in. At the competition event on Wednesday, the University of Vermont team presented their concept at the end of the day. That gave them the opportunity to listen to other teams' projects, they said, and feel validated that they were on the right track, they said. "I could feel the excitement and the interest in the ideas that we're bringing as students and as millennials and people who are going to be working in this space soon," Klein said.

The competition is evidence that impact investing is being embraced in schools, professionals involved in the project said. "Students these days are embracing responsible capitalism," said Jackie VanderBrug, head of sustainable and impact investment strategy in the chief investment office for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "They are looking for how does information like environmental, social and governance data support them in making better investment decisions."

Changing opportunities