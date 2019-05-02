Millennials are pouring into these smaller cities and buying homes

High home prices along with strong demand have today's youngest homebuyers moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for local economies and home values in those markets.

For example, Madison, Wisconsin, is a new mecca for millennials, according to a recent study from the National Association of Realtors, which ranked the top millennial housing markets based on both their high share of current young residents and of millennials moving in. Three out of 4 recent transplants to Madison were millennials and they have mostly stayed in the area, giving the city an overall high millennial population.

The growth is partly due to a burgeoning tech sector as well as the growing popularity of the University of Wisconsin with out-of-state students. Google recently announced it was expanding its Madison offices.

Garrick Rohm, 30, just bought a condominium in Madison. He was renting but decided that it was time to make a longer-term commitment to the area.

"I love being able to bike to work. You can get anywhere you need to go. There's lots of music venues," said Rohm. "When you're walking around Madison downtown, you see young people all over the place."

Rohm works for a Zendesk, a software company based in San Francisco, but which opened its new Midwest hub in Madison last October.

"A lot of the tech companies do pay higher salaries, and I think that is attracting college graduates to the city," he said.

Rohm characterized the Madison housing market as affordable but competitive. He didn't have any trouble buying his home, but he said he is seeing more and more buyers come to the table with cash in order to win deals.

Christopher Ziegler, a real estate agent with Redfin, has seen the makeup of Madison change dramatically in a very short period of time.