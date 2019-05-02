NY state bill could bring bigger tax bite to golf clubs, including Trump's Briarcliff course

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2019.

Two Democratic lawmakers in New York state proposed legislation that could take a financial bite out of private golf clubs, including Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor.

The legislation would allow local assessment of golf courses based on the "highest and best use rather than its current use." It comes as the 140-acre club in Briarcliff — a property President Donald Trump bought in the 1990s — faces an ongoing legal dispute on property taxes dating back to 2015.

New York Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, D-Ossining, is the author of the legislation, Assembly bill A6444. Sen. David Carlucci, D-Rockland/Westchester, is the key sponsor of the state Senate version, S4420.

A rally was held Sunday outside Trump National's Briarcliff golf club where about 45 supporters gathered. Some held up signs, including one that read "Pay Your Taxes Trump" and another, "Play Fairways, Pay Fair Taxes."

"Right now, unfortunately, we have a few golf courses that are taking advantage of a loophole in New York state law that allows for golf courses to be assessed as if they were a municipal course," Carlucci told CNBC. He said the current assessment "doesn't take into consideration other factors, like a beautiful club house on the property, etc."

Carlucci called Trump National's Briarcliff golf club "one of the most egregious cases" he's seen of private courses filing questionable tax grievances with towns. He said these grievances go back many years and have the potential to cost communities "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in tax revenues, including money needed for schools.