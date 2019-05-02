Oil prices tumble 3% despite tighter sanctions on Iran and Venezuela turmoil

An offshore oil rig off the coast of Norway.

Oil prices fell as much as 3% on Thursday, breaking through a key support level and threatening to tumble even further.

Crude futures declined despite a wave of geopolitical concerns, including turmoil in Venezuela and the launch of new American measures aimed at driving Iran's crude exports to zero.

Brent crude oil futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell $1.64, or 2.3%, to $70.54 per barrel around 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT).

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.97, or 3.1% to $61.63.

"The $62 level is an important level. If you break through it you could trade down to 58 pretty quickly," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.