Oil prices tumble 3% despite tighter sanctions on Iran and Venezuela turmoil

Oil prices fell as much as 3% on Thursday, breaking through a key support level and threatening to tumble even further.
Crude futures declined despite a wave of geopolitical concerns, including turmoil in Venezuela and the launch of new American measures aimed at driving Iran's crude exports to zero.
Brent crude oil futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell $1.64, or 2.3%, to $70.54 per barrel around 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT).
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.97, or 3.1% to $61.63.
"The $62 level is an important level. If you break through it you could trade down to 58 pretty quickly," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.
The drop was partly due to the overhang from Wednesday's weekly report on U.S. crude stockpiles, which showed inventories surging by 9.9 million barrels. The data also showed U.S. oil production ticking up to a record 12.3 million barrels per day.
Reports that Asian refineries are asking Saudi Arabia for more crude oil are also weighing on prices, said Kilduff. Any sign that the Saudis will answer those calls will push prices lower, he said.
Washington on Thursday stopped issuing waivers that allow several countries, including China and India, to purchase Iranian oil. The Trump administration restored sanctions on Iran's energy industry in November.
President Donald Trump is largely relying on Saudi Arabia to fill the gap left by Iranian supplies. Saudi Arabia has not explicitly committed to hiking output, but says it will respond to the market's needs.
"Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Russia will likely fill the supply gap in the coming months, increasing the U.S. incentive to strictly enforce compliance and pressure Iran," Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical adviser at S&P Global Platts Analytics said in an email briefing.
Saudi Arabia, its fellow OPEC members, and other producers including Russia have been limiting supply since January. The so-called OPEC+ alliance meets at the end of next month to discuss whether to extend the six-month deal beyond June.
Oman's energy minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Wednesday it was OPEC's goal to extend production cuts, which started in January, when the group and its allies next meet in June.
Despite the desire of many OPEC members to continue supply cuts, the group may eventually be forced into action.
"The Venezuelan situation will likely loom large in OPEC deliberations as ministers weigh how many additional barrels may be needed to fill an expanding supply gap that is being driven by geopolitics as opposed to geology," Canadian bank RBC Capital Markets said.
Beyond Venezuela, analysts at Fitch Solutions also warned of risks to supply from Libya, where a civil war is threatening to cut oil fields off from markets.
"The risks here are not inconsiderable, in light of rising instability in a number of key producers, notably Libya and Venezuela," Fitch Solutions said.
Russia has sent signals about potentially increasing output. In April, however, the country's oil output fell to 11.23 million bpd from 11.3 million bpd in March, still above OPEC quotas.
Meanwhile, Poland's energy ministry said it decided to release mandatory oil reserves following the suspension of contaminated oil deliveries from Russia in April, to secure regular output at local refineries.
— Reuters contributed to this report.